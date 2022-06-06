Jennifer Lopez Has Sexy, Wind-Blown Red Carpet Moment in Cutout Gown at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The superstar arrived for the awards ceremony — where she was honored with the Generation Award — in true JLo style

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Jennifer Lopez attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Jennifer Lopez stopped traffic on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night.

The actress and singer, 52, stepped out in daring, skin-baring Mônot gown featuring a low-cut leather bodice with a zip-up front, hip cutouts and curve-skimming skirt.

The JLo Beauty founder accessorized her look with a diamond tennis necklace and bracelet, plus dazzling drop earrings. She completed the ensemble with sexy, bombshell waves. It appears she even brought her own wind machine to the carpet, serving some serious high-fashion drama from all angles in a clip shared to her Instagram feed.

Lopez was honored with the Generation Award during the award ceremony, celebrated for her beloved work on the big and small screens.

She got emotional during her acceptance speech as she thanked her 14-year-old twins Emme and Max for "teaching me to love."

The "Let's Get Loud" singer went on to thank "disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong,"

"I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart," Lopez added. "The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that's how I knew that I had to grow."

Pointing around the room to salute her fans, she said, "You are the reason that I am here … and I love you. I love you."

The multi-hyphenate star is no stranger to icon awards or bringing her fashion A-game to the red carpet.

In March, Lopez wore a Roberto Cavalli emerald velvet bandeau top with matching pants on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards where she received the Icon Award. She completed the look with a night and day Cheetah print silk robe.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards press room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

For the Los Angeles screening of her film Marry Me in February, Lopez hit the white carpet in a long-sleeve white lace Giambattista Valli mini dress, which the luxe label debuted in September 2021, as part of the "Love" Collection, the Italian fashion house's first-ever bridal collection.

Lopez accessorized the look, styled by her longtime team Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haeen, with a pair of crystal-embellished Jimmy Choo heels, diamond drop earrings and her signature bronzy glow.

Back in 2019, Lopez opened up about how her upbringing influenced her personal style in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I grew up in the Bronx. I had this very urban kind of upbringing with break dancing in the '80s, Adidas, and hoops. That street Bronx style is still very much part of my style," she shared at the time. "I also grew up on musicals and looking at all these glamorous movie stars. That was also very much part of what I aspired to be style-wise, like those beautiful women like Ava Gardner, Marilyn Monroe or even Jackie O from that time. Just that type of '50s, '60s glamour."

"As I started developing, I realized that those were the things that I liked. It was either very street or very glamorous," she continued. "Glamorous and kind of sensual. That became who I was."

Lopez told the publication that the style of the Bronx has stayed with her.

"In New York, in the Bronx, it was very, 'we dress like a boy with Doc Martens and man pants and a wife beater'. It was very Latin, big hoops and eyeliner, and that stayed with me. That mix of toughness and sexiness."