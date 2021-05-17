Addison Rae Wears Sexy Barely-There Bra Top on the Red Carpet at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Addison Rae was dressed to impress at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Ahead of taking to stage to present during Sunday night's ceremony in Los Angeles, the 20-year-old TikTok star wowed on the red carpet, wearing a sexy ensemble by Christopher Esber that included a long black skirt and barely-there bandeau-style bra top.

Styled by Law Roach, Rae (née Addison Easterling) completed her ensemble in Stuart Weitzman shoes, plus jewelry by Djula and Le Vian.

"This Girl ... " Roach wrote in the caption of a post that showed off Rae's look, on which she commented, "IM SO HAPPY ❤️."

Offering up her own compliment in the comments section of Rae's own post, her pal Kourtney Kardashian simply wrote, "WOW."

Rae recently teamed up with Gwyneth Paltrow to chat '90s fashion during YouTube's first-ever Beauty Fest, which premiered on Friday.

After the ladies looked back on some of Paltrow's memorable looks from that decade, the mom of two gave Rae a surprise "ultimate '90s makeover" inspired by Paltrow's iconic red Gucci suit by Tom Ford that she wore for the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

As Rae modeled the outfit, Paltrow, 48, raved about her look. "Oh my goodness, you look amazing," she said about the ensemble from Paltrow's G. Label. "This is really spectacular. I have to say. It's really stunning."

"I love it. I loved it on you, so being able to wear it is really exciting," replied the He's All That star.

Later in the segment, Rae, who boasts over 80 million followers on TikTok, asked Paltrow if she had any advice on dealing with fame at a young age.

"I don't envy you that you're so famous now in the days of social media and how much extra pressure there is," the Oscar winner said. "When I got famous when I was about 22 years old, there were no cell phones, there was no internet. You could fall out of a club and no one could video you. There were no gossip sites all over the world in that way."

Paltrow continued, "So I admire you for being brave through it all and continuing to bring your art and your sparkle to your fans and the world. I would stay really close to the people who know you really well and the people that love you for you because one of the best benefits that I've had in my life is staying best friends with my best friend from kindergarten, or 7th grade or my brother or my family. Those people always keep you really grounded to what's real and they keep you closer to yourself."