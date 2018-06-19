Tiffany Haddish Wears Meghan Markle-Inspired Wedding Dress — and Messy Bun — at MTV Awards

Here comes the bride!

Tiffany Haddish pulled out all the stops while hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. To kick things off, she became the “Black Unicorn” in a hilarious opening video segment, defeating Chadwick Boseman in a Black Panther combat scene complete with cameos from Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.

She then appeared onstage to perform her own version of Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow.”

Later in the evening, she slipped into an elegant white wedding gown — an homage to the dress Meghan Markle wore to marry Prince Harry on May 19 at Windsor Castle. (Markle’s was by acclaimed British designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, Haddish’s was a Morilee by Madeline Gardner design.)

“Meghan isn’t the only one who can look good in a dress,” Haddish joked as she stepped out, before introducing the cast of Riverdale. “She from my hood I had to represent.” (Both Haddish and Markle hail from L.A.)

Every detail of Haddish’s gown matched Markle’s perfectly, from the long-sleeve boat neck to the simple silhouette and statement train. Like Markle, Haddish accessorized with a cathedral-length veil and diamond tiara.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing on MTV.