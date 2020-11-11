Steve Kornacki's Striped Election Coverage Tie Was Being Held Together by Staples

"Now I think the time has come to finally retire my tie," the MSNBC journalist shared on Twitter

MSNBC's Steve Kornacki is officially saying goodbye to his famous striped tie that became a staple on televisions across America throughout the 2020 presidential election.

Kornacki became somewhat of an internet star for his ongoing air-time and consistent updates as the poll results came in. But he also provided some lighthearted comedic relief as viewers noticed he hadn't changed up his standard outfit — a white button-up, a striped tie and khakis from Gap — throughout his extended coverage. But what "Kornacki khaki" fans didn't realize, was that his navy and green tie was barely intact.

"Against all odds, the staples held through the election, but now I think the time has come to finally retire my tie," Kornacki wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the back of the striped design.

Kornacki's tweet brought in a flood of hilarious comments, including one from his MSNBC colleague Lawrence O'Donnell. "Steve, go to my 5th floor closet and grab a dozen," he replied.

Katie Couric also chimed in replying, "omg Steve lol." Last week, the former Today Show anchor commented on an Instagram post about Kornacki by Comments by Celebs writing, "His shirt belongs in the Smithsonian. Unwashed."

Others urged Kornacki not to toss away the tie because they believe it's also worthy of being put in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

"NOOOOO. It belongs in the Smithsonian for history bluffs to see in the year 2117. Steve Kornacki is DA MAN throughout all of this. I watched nonstop from Tues. through Saturday just to see Steve. I slept less than you Steve, just to not miss any of your updates. Send me that tie," tweeted one fan.

Another wrote: "HEY @smithsonian, better make an offer on this quick."

Say Yes to the Dress star Randy Fenoli even offered the political journalist some ties from his own collection. "Dear @SteveKornacki I have many extra ties that I no longer wear. If you want to DM. me, I would gladly send you some. ❤️," he wrote.

Midway through Kornacki's tireless election coverage, Chrissy Teigen joined Twitter in praising him for his commitment to delivering the news.

"I honestly dunno how steve is still going im bout to die," Teigen said alongside a photo of herself wearing a robe and holding her eyes open.

Image zoom Credit: MSNBC; Chrissy Teigen/Twitter