Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Summer Dress Their 'Favorite Online Clothing Purchase Ever'
If you're still on the hunt for cute dresses to wear this summer, we've got one more option to add to your list: the MSBASIC Sleeveless Strappy Summer Dress. This affordable pick has been called "fabulous, true-to-color," and downright obsession-worthy by shoppers who have continually come back for more of the 37 available prints. In fact, one person said it was one of their "favorite online clothing purchases ever."
The tank dress, which has over 5,500 five-star ratings from shoppers, has adjustable spaghetti straps, a scoop-neck, and a flared bottom. Reviewers say the design is loose and flowy in "all the right places," and looks flattering across a range of body types. Additionally, shoppers love how the dress can carry you through a variety of occasions, such as over a swimsuit at the beach, out to dinner, or running errands.
Buy It! MSBASIC Sleeveless Strappy Summer Dress, $21.99; amazon.com
Even more dedicated fans love how the "slick, smooth" material keeps summer sweats to a minimum, and that despite its low price tag, feels very high-quality. It can even be run through the wash repeatedly without pilling, threading, or thinning, though several reviewers recommend hanging it up to dry to avoid shrinking.
"Everything about this dress is magical," wrote one reviewer. "I'm OBSESSED with the pattern on the sunflower dress. It's exactly as pictured, and I got so many compliments from my students, their parents, and my coworkers when I wore it to a school event."
"I love love LOVE this dress," another shopper shared. "The adjustable straps (similar to those of a bra in nature) are perfect for making it just the right size. It's hard to find a dress that doesn't seem too tight for us curvy girls but it's loose in all the right ways and still looks sexy and super fun! I've worn it in the daytime in summer and going out at night without being worried I look big!"
The dress's measurements range from XS to XL and fit true to size, according to reviewers, though several advise sizing up if you want a more relaxed fit. With a few prints already out of stock in a couple sizes, we'd recommend heading to Amazon to snag your own for $22 each while you can.
