15 Perfectly Personal Jewelry Pieces to Gift Mom this Mother's Day

Celebrity Mom Inspiration
Kate Spade Initial Necklace
Courtesy Kate Spade
Royal Mom Inspiration
Joely Richardson red sparrow
Pandora Charm Bracelet
Courtesy Pandora
Celebrity Mom Inspiration
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Argento Vivo Birthstone & Nameplate Necklace
Courtesy Nordstrom
Monica Vinader Initials Necklace
Courtesy Nordstrom
Jane Basch Birthstone Studs
Courtesy Nordstrom
Carrie Hoffman Engravable Necklaces
Courtesy Carrie Hoffman
Stella Valle Mother/Daughter Bracelets
Courtesy Stella Valle
Kris Nations Birthstone Necklace
BaubleBar Band Ring
Alex Woo Classic Initial Necklace
Courtesy Alex Woo
Sincerely Custom Script Necklace
Courtesy Sincerely
Alex and Ani Birthstone Bracelets
Courtesy Nordstrom
Asha Zodiac Pendant
Courtesy Nordstrom
Stella & Dot Signature Engravable Wishing Bracelet
Courtesy Stella and Dot
Mejuri Zodiac Constellation Necklace
1 of 18
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement