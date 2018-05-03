15 Perfectly Personal Jewelry Pieces to Gift Mom this Mother's Day

Personalized jewelry is, well, so personal! Shop these 15 chic and thoughtful pieces -- we guarantee she'll cherish them forever

More
Sarah Ball
May 03, 2018 01:57 PM
<p>Whether it&#8217;s a birthstone, charm, or initial pendant, thoughtful jewelry is the perfect gift for your personal superhero on her special day, as demonstrated by Jessica Biel in a simple yet chic &#8220;S&#8221; initial pendant by Jennifer Meyer, in honor of 3-year-old son Silas Randall Timberlake.</p> <p>&#8220;As a mama myself, I like to wear mine loud and proud!&rdquo; Meyer says of her design.</p>
pinterest
Celebrity Mom Inspiration

Whether it’s a birthstone, charm, or initial pendant, thoughtful jewelry is the perfect gift for your personal superhero on her special day, as demonstrated by Jessica Biel in a simple yet chic “S” initial pendant by Jennifer Meyer, in honor of 3-year-old son Silas Randall Timberlake.

“As a mama myself, I like to wear mine loud and proud!” Meyer says of her design.

<p>This pendant is simple and sweet, whether you choose your initial or hers.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Necklace, $58; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=465536.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2425&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fkate-spade-new-york-one-in-a-million-initial-pendant-necklace-18%3FID%3D1219339%2526CategoryID%3D20033&amp;u1=POFASMOTHERSDAYJEWELRYSBAPRIL">bloomingdales.com</a></p>
pinterest
Kate Spade Initial Necklace

This pendant is simple and sweet, whether you choose your initial or hers.

Buy It! Necklace, $58; bloomingdales.com

Courtesy Kate Spade
<p>After the birth of Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge had been <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2014/02/21/kate-middleton-duchess-charm-necklace-merci-maman/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">spotted wearing a simple gold charm necklace with hand-engraving by UK-based e-boutique Merci Maman</a>. With the additions of Princess Charlotte and now <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-louis-everything-to-know/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Prince Louis</a>, a charm necklace with symbols, birthstones, zodiac signs or engraving is the perfect piece to cherish and update along with a growing family.</p>
pinterest
Royal Mom Inspiration

After the birth of Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge had been spotted wearing a simple gold charm necklace with hand-engraving by UK-based e-boutique Merci Maman. With the additions of Princess Charlotte and now Prince Louis, a charm necklace with symbols, birthstones, zodiac signs or engraving is the perfect piece to cherish and update along with a growing family.

Joely Richardson red sparrow
<p>Our tip: Add a personal note with the charm bracelet.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Bracelet, $175; <a href="https://us.pandora.net/en/pandora-shine-sliding-bracelet/567110CZ.html?cgid=view_all_bracelets&amp;src=categorySearch">pandora.com</a>&nbsp;Family Roots Dangle Charm, $150; <a href="https://us.pandora.net/en/family-roots-dangle-charm-clear-cz/791988CZ.html?cgid=charms_theme_family&amp;src=categorySearch" target="_blank" rel="noopener">pandora.com</a>, You Are My Sunshine Dangle Charm, $75; <a href="https://us.pandora.net/en/you-are-my-sunshine-dangle-charm-pandora-shine-yellow-enamel-and-clear-cz/767066EN158.html?cgid=charms_theme_family&amp;src=categorySearch" target="_blank" rel="noopener">pandora.com</a>, Family Script Dangle Charm, $85; <a href="https://us.pandora.net/en/family-script-dangle-charm/792011.html?cgid=charms_theme_family&amp;src=categorySearch" target="_blank" rel="noopener">pandora.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Pandora Charm Bracelet

Our tip: Add a personal note with the charm bracelet.

Buy It! Bracelet, $175; pandora.com Family Roots Dangle Charm, $150; pandora.com, You Are My Sunshine Dangle Charm, $75; pandora.com, Family Script Dangle Charm, $85; pandora.com 

Courtesy Pandora
<p>New mom Kylie Jenner <a href="https://people.com/style/kylie-jenner-no-makeup-vacation-stormi-travis-scott/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">snapped an Instagram on vacation in Turks and Caicos</a> wearing a nameplate necklace engraved with &#8220;BabyGirl&#8221; in honor of her 3-month old daughter, Stormi. Simple and chic, a nameplate necklace, bracelet or ring is a little way to keep the name of someone special close to your heart.</p>
pinterest
Celebrity Mom Inspiration

New mom Kylie Jenner snapped an Instagram on vacation in Turks and Caicos wearing a nameplate necklace engraved with “BabyGirl” in honor of her 3-month old daughter, Stormi. Simple and chic, a nameplate necklace, bracelet or ring is a little way to keep the name of someone special close to your heart.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
<p>You can add a birthstone to her name to make it feel extra special.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Necklace, $148; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fargento-vivo-birthstone-personalized-nameplate-pendant-necklace-nordstrom-online-exclusive%252F3748721%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DFEBRUARY%252520AMETHYST&amp;u1=POFASMOTHERSDAYJEWELRYSBAPRIL">nordstrom.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Argento Vivo Birthstone & Nameplate Necklace

You can add a birthstone to her name to make it feel extra special.

Buy It! Necklace, $148; nordstrom.com 

Courtesy Nordstrom
<p>You can customize this beautiful pav&eacute; diamond necklace her initial, or yours as well (and siblings, if you have them!).</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong>16&#8243;<strong>&nbsp;</strong>Chain, $70; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fmonica-vinader-16-inch-chain%252F4148281%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DYELLOW%252520GOLD&amp;u1=POFASMOTHERSDAYJEWELRYSBAPRIL" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a> Pendant, $225 each; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fmonica-vinader-alphabet-diamond-pave-pendant%252F4647838%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DGold%25252F%252520Diamond-%252520A&amp;u1=POFASMOTHERSDAYJEWELRYSBAPRIL">nordstrom.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Monica Vinader Initials Necklace

You can customize this beautiful pavé diamond necklace her initial, or yours as well (and siblings, if you have them!).

Buy It! 16″ Chain, $70; nordstrom.com Pendant, $225 each; nordstrom.com 

Courtesy Nordstrom
<p>Simple studs in her birthstone are a no-brainer.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Earrings, $298; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fjane-basch-birthstone-earrings%252F4791910%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DWHITE%252520TOPAZ&amp;u1=POFASMOTHERSDAYJEWELRYSBAPRIL">nordstrom.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Jane Basch Birthstone Studs

Simple studs in her birthstone are a no-brainer.

Buy It! Earrings, $298; nordstrom.com 

Courtesy Nordstrom
<p>These necklaces can be engraved with meaningful dates, initials or names.</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Sideways Rectangle Necklace, $434; <a href="https://carriehoffmanjewelry.com/collections/necklaces/products/sideways-rectangle-necklace" target="_blank" rel="noopener">carriehoffman.com</a>&nbsp;&nbsp;<br /> Circle Necklace, $462; <a href="https://carriehoffmanjewelry.com/collections/necklaces/products/circle-necklace" target="_blank" rel="noopener">carriehoffman.com</a>&nbsp;<br /> Heart Necklace, $386; <a href="https://carriehoffmanjewelry.com/collections/necklaces/products/chubby-heart-necklace" target="_blank" rel="noopener">carriehoffman.com</a>&nbsp;<br /> Rectangle Necklace, $462; <a href="https://carriehoffmanjewelry.com/collections/necklaces/products/rectangle-necklace">carriehoffman.com</a></p>
pinterest
Carrie Hoffman Engravable Necklaces

These necklaces can be engraved with meaningful dates, initials or names.

Buy It! Sideways Rectangle Necklace, $434; carriehoffman.com  
Circle Necklace, $462; carriehoffman.com 
Heart Necklace, $386; carriehoffman.com 
Rectangle Necklace, $462; carriehoffman.com

Courtesy Carrie Hoffman
<p>For those looking to bring out a few tears on Mother&#8217;s Day, this set is sure to do the trick. Matching bracelets with the phrase &#8220;The Best Within You Is The Best Within Me&#8221; is subtly engraved on the outside.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Bracelet Set, $79; <a href="https://stellavalle.com/collections/gift-sets/products/mother-daughter?variant=30551496589">stellavalle.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Stella Valle Mother/Daughter Bracelets

For those looking to bring out a few tears on Mother’s Day, this set is sure to do the trick. Matching bracelets with the phrase “The Best Within You Is The Best Within Me” is subtly engraved on the outside.

Buy It! Bracelet Set, $79; stellavalle.com 

Courtesy Stella Valle
<p>This delicate birthstone necklace is ideal for wearing every day.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Necklace, $58; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fkris-nations-birthstone-necklace%252F4811810%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DJUNE%252520-%252520MOONSTONE&amp;u1=POFASMOTHERSDAYJEWELRYSBAPRIL">nordstrom.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Kris Nations Birthstone Necklace

This delicate birthstone necklace is ideal for wearing every day.

Buy It! Necklace, $58; nordstrom.com 

<p>Engrave a gorgeous band ring with up to 20 characters.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Baublebar Band Ring, $58; <span>baublebar.com</span></p>
pinterest
BaubleBar Band Ring

Engrave a gorgeous band ring with up to 20 characters.

Buy It! Baublebar Band Ring, $58; baublebar.com

<p>This minimalist letter necklace is perfect for the mom with a classic style. &nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;From $98-$898 (pictured:&nbsp;$348<b>)</b>&nbsp;<a href="https://www.alexwoo.com/products/little-letter-m-in-14-kt-yellow-gold?variant=1202120523794">alexwoo.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Alex Woo Classic Initial Necklace

This minimalist letter necklace is perfect for the mom with a classic style.  

Buy It! From $98-$898 (pictured: $348) alexwoo.com 

Courtesy Alex Woo
<p>A handwritten note is great &mdash; but what if you could put that on a piece of jewelry? Create a custom necklace in <em>your</em> handwriting &#8212; from &#8220;I love you&#8221; to your name or simply &#8220;mom,&#8221; she&#8217;ll love this piece created just for her.</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Necklace,&nbsp;$500;<strong>&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://sincerelyjewelry.com/products/create-your-custom-necklace" target="_blank" rel="noopener">sincerelyjewelry.com&nbsp;</a></p>
pinterest
Sincerely Custom Script Necklace

A handwritten note is great — but what if you could put that on a piece of jewelry? Create a custom necklace in your handwriting — from “I love you” to your name or simply “mom,” she’ll love this piece created just for her.

Buy It! Necklace, $500; sincerelyjewelry.com 

Courtesy Sincerely
<p>Birthstone bangles for each family members come together for a stack that&#8217;s not only beautiful, but meaningful.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Bracelet, $32; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Falex-and-ani-birthstone-expandable-wire-bangle-with-swarovski-crystal%252F4625404%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DJANUARY%252520GARNET&amp;u1=POFASMOTHERSDAYJEWELRYSBAPRIL">nordstrom.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Alex and Ani Birthstone Bracelets

Birthstone bangles for each family members come together for a stack that’s not only beautiful, but meaningful.

Buy It! Bracelet, $32; nordstrom.com 

Courtesy Nordstrom
<p>This mother-of-pearl zodiac necklace makes a subtle statement (and a reminder you remember her birthday).</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>$295; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fasha-zodiac-mother-of-pearl-pendant-necklace%252F4820731%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DSCORPIO&amp;u1=POFASMOTHERSDAYJEWELRYSBAPRIL">nordstrom.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Asha Zodiac Pendant

This mother-of-pearl zodiac necklace makes a subtle statement (and a reminder you remember her birthday).

Buy It! $295; nordstrom.com 

Courtesy Nordstrom
<p>Engrave this dainty everyday bracelet with her name, a date or a message to say &#8220;I love you.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;$59; <strong>&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.stelladot.com/p/signature-engravable-wishing-bracelet-gold">stelladot.com</a></p>
pinterest
Stella & Dot Signature Engravable Wishing Bracelet

Engrave this dainty everyday bracelet with her name, a date or a message to say “I love you.”

Buy It! $59;  stelladot.com

Courtesy Stella and Dot
<p>The constellation of her sign is a fun twist on the standard zodiac symbol.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Necklace, $79; <a href="https://mejuri.com/shop/products/zodiac-necklace-aquarius">mejuri.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Mejuri Zodiac Constellation Necklace

The constellation of her sign is a fun twist on the standard zodiac symbol.

Buy It! Necklace, $79; mejuri.com 

1 of 18

Advertisement
1 of 18

Celebrity Mom Inspiration

Whether it’s a birthstone, charm, or initial pendant, thoughtful jewelry is the perfect gift for your personal superhero on her special day, as demonstrated by Jessica Biel in a simple yet chic “S” initial pendant by Jennifer Meyer, in honor of 3-year-old son Silas Randall Timberlake.

“As a mama myself, I like to wear mine loud and proud!” Meyer says of her design.

Advertisement
2 of 18 Courtesy Kate Spade

Kate Spade Initial Necklace

This pendant is simple and sweet, whether you choose your initial or hers.

Buy It! Necklace, $58; bloomingdales.com

3 of 18 Joely Richardson red sparrow

Royal Mom Inspiration

After the birth of Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge had been spotted wearing a simple gold charm necklace with hand-engraving by UK-based e-boutique Merci Maman. With the additions of Princess Charlotte and now Prince Louis, a charm necklace with symbols, birthstones, zodiac signs or engraving is the perfect piece to cherish and update along with a growing family.

Advertisement
4 of 18 Courtesy Pandora

Pandora Charm Bracelet

Our tip: Add a personal note with the charm bracelet.

Buy It! Bracelet, $175; pandora.com Family Roots Dangle Charm, $150; pandora.com, You Are My Sunshine Dangle Charm, $75; pandora.com, Family Script Dangle Charm, $85; pandora.com 

Advertisement
5 of 18 Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Celebrity Mom Inspiration

New mom Kylie Jenner snapped an Instagram on vacation in Turks and Caicos wearing a nameplate necklace engraved with “BabyGirl” in honor of her 3-month old daughter, Stormi. Simple and chic, a nameplate necklace, bracelet or ring is a little way to keep the name of someone special close to your heart.

Advertisement
6 of 18 Courtesy Nordstrom

Argento Vivo Birthstone & Nameplate Necklace

You can add a birthstone to her name to make it feel extra special.

Buy It! Necklace, $148; nordstrom.com 

Advertisement
7 of 18 Courtesy Nordstrom

Monica Vinader Initials Necklace

You can customize this beautiful pavé diamond necklace her initial, or yours as well (and siblings, if you have them!).

Buy It! 16″ Chain, $70; nordstrom.com Pendant, $225 each; nordstrom.com 

Advertisement
8 of 18 Courtesy Nordstrom

Jane Basch Birthstone Studs

Simple studs in her birthstone are a no-brainer.

Buy It! Earrings, $298; nordstrom.com 

Advertisement
9 of 18 Courtesy Carrie Hoffman

Carrie Hoffman Engravable Necklaces

These necklaces can be engraved with meaningful dates, initials or names.

Buy It! Sideways Rectangle Necklace, $434; carriehoffman.com  
Circle Necklace, $462; carriehoffman.com 
Heart Necklace, $386; carriehoffman.com 
Rectangle Necklace, $462; carriehoffman.com

Advertisement
10 of 18 Courtesy Stella Valle

Stella Valle Mother/Daughter Bracelets

For those looking to bring out a few tears on Mother’s Day, this set is sure to do the trick. Matching bracelets with the phrase “The Best Within You Is The Best Within Me” is subtly engraved on the outside.

Buy It! Bracelet Set, $79; stellavalle.com 

Advertisement
11 of 18

Kris Nations Birthstone Necklace

This delicate birthstone necklace is ideal for wearing every day.

Buy It! Necklace, $58; nordstrom.com 

Advertisement
12 of 18

BaubleBar Band Ring

Engrave a gorgeous band ring with up to 20 characters.

Buy It! Baublebar Band Ring, $58; baublebar.com

Advertisement
13 of 18 Courtesy Alex Woo

Alex Woo Classic Initial Necklace

This minimalist letter necklace is perfect for the mom with a classic style.  

Buy It! From $98-$898 (pictured: $348) alexwoo.com 

Advertisement
14 of 18 Courtesy Sincerely

Sincerely Custom Script Necklace

A handwritten note is great — but what if you could put that on a piece of jewelry? Create a custom necklace in your handwriting — from “I love you” to your name or simply “mom,” she’ll love this piece created just for her.

Buy It! Necklace, $500; sincerelyjewelry.com 

Advertisement
15 of 18 Courtesy Nordstrom

Alex and Ani Birthstone Bracelets

Birthstone bangles for each family members come together for a stack that’s not only beautiful, but meaningful.

Buy It! Bracelet, $32; nordstrom.com 

Advertisement
16 of 18 Courtesy Nordstrom

Asha Zodiac Pendant

This mother-of-pearl zodiac necklace makes a subtle statement (and a reminder you remember her birthday).

Buy It! $295; nordstrom.com 

Advertisement
17 of 18 Courtesy Stella and Dot

Stella & Dot Signature Engravable Wishing Bracelet

Engrave this dainty everyday bracelet with her name, a date or a message to say “I love you.”

Buy It! $59;  stelladot.com

Advertisement
18 of 18

Mejuri Zodiac Constellation Necklace

The constellation of her sign is a fun twist on the standard zodiac symbol.

Buy It! Necklace, $79; mejuri.com 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now