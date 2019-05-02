Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: My mom never stops talking about the NuFACE microcurrent facial toning device my siblings and I gave her for Christmas a few years ago. “It’s changed my skin!” “It’s like getting a face lift!” “Seriously, don’t I look younger!?” So for Mother’s Day we’re chipping in again on the latest anti-aging product introduced by NuFACE: a line-smoothing device that provides “gentle bursts of NuFACE microcurrent energy to instantly target fine lines and wrinkles.” It’s best to use on forehead lines, crows feet and around the mouth area.

The best part? The beauty tool takes up very little space in a carry-on suitcase so it will be perfect for her to bring on all the trips she’s been taking now that she’s an empty nester. (Also, I plan on borrowing it anytime we travel together.)

Buy It! NuFACE Fix Line Smoothing Device, $149; nordstrom.com