The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas, According to Our Editors

Mother's Day is all about spoiling moms with the things they won't buy themselves, so we curated a selection of fashionable and luxe items that every mom will love

May 02, 2019 05:55 PM
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: My sister and I both live in New York City so my mom likes to visit us pretty often. For her next trip to the Big Apple, I want to upgrade her carry-on with this quilted bag from Think Royln. The gold and silver metallic combo looks sporty and chic while she’s on-the-go. Plus, it’s incredibly roomy so she can pack it up with lots of goodies from home!

 Buy It! Think Royln “Wingman” Bag, $168; bandier.com

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: I am a mom, which means I have total license to use this gallery as a hint for anyone who might be stumped on what to get me for Mother’s Day. Top of my wishlist? This ridiculously pretty (and stunningly scented) body oil collab between Rodin Olio Lusso and illustrator Donald Robertson. It’ll make me smile every time I see it on my vanity, and giggle every time I shake it up to make a gorgeously glimmering mix that gives that perfect summer glow.

Buy It! Rodin Olio Lusso “Goddess Aurora” body oil, $90; neimanmarcus.com

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: My mom never stops talking about the NuFACE microcurrent facial toning device my siblings and I gave her for Christmas a few years ago. “It’s changed my skin!” “It’s like getting a face lift!” “Seriously, don’t I look younger!?” So for Mother’s Day we’re chipping in again on the latest anti-aging product introduced by NuFACE: a line-smoothing device that provides “gentle bursts of NuFACE microcurrent energy to instantly target fine lines and wrinkles.” It’s best to use on forehead lines, crows feet and around the mouth area.

The best part? The beauty tool takes up very little space in a carry-on suitcase so it will be perfect for her to bring on all the trips she’s been taking now that she’s an empty nester. (Also, I plan on borrowing it anytime we travel together.)

Buy It! NuFACE Fix Line Smoothing Device, $149; nordstrom.com

Ana Calderone, Associate Food Editor: I’m not a mom, but I don’t know any mothers who don’t like a sweet way to finish off their special day. These layered dessert jars as just as delicious as they are festive and cute. Pick mom’s favorite from flavors like cookies and cream, cake batter or the newest, rose butter. For an extra $10, you can even have them say “Happy Mother’s Day” or personalize them with a photo of you two on the lid.

Buy It! Jars by Dani, from $37.50 (for a pack of 6); jarsbydani.com

Sonal Dutt, Food & Lifestyle Director: One of my favorite places on the planet is Rancho La Puerta, a wellness resort located at the foot of Mount Kuchumaa in Tecate, Mexico. (I’m not usually a healthy vacation kind of person—my travel motto is usually “no carb left behind”—but this place is really special.) I remember stepping onto the lush, serene property for the first time and thinking, “I can’t wait to bring my mom here.” Unfortunately, she hasn’t made it out to the ranch with me yet (yet!), but I can still give her a chance to experience a little of that Rancho magic at home with these luxurious face creams and serums. She’ll love that the holistic products—which are inspired by the ones used at the resort’s spa—are made with healing botanicals that gently sooth and nourish the skin. My mom (and her beautiful face!) deserve to be pampered in the best way possible.

Buy It! La Puerta Core Essentials Face Care, $20 and up; rancholapuerta.com

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: There is nothing that feels better than giving a gift that gives back, that’s why I’m suggesting this Satya Jewelry necklace to everyone who has asked me for Mother’s Day gift ideas. (Shoutout to my “high school babes” group chat!)

In honor of Mother’s Day, jewelry designer Satya Scainetti, founder of Satya Jewelry, announced the Mother’s Love Collection, an inspiring capsule with Christy Turlington Burns’ non-profit organization Every Mother Counts, dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere. The line, which features a 18-karat gold plated necklace and bracelet, is “designed to evoke the unbreakable bond of love between a mother and her child,” according to the brand. The best part? For every piece purchased, Satya Jewelry will donate $50 to Every Mother Counts whose mission is to provide quality, respectful and equitable maternity care for mothers everywhere.

Buy It! Satya Mother’s Love Necklace $109; satyajewelry.com

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: I’m usually in charge of helping out with my mother-in-law’s gift, and this year was a no-brainer. She’s been on the hunt for an everyday watch to mix into her wardrobe and this chic black leather style with gold detailing from Adidas hits the right balance of functional and fashionable. (But I’ll still let my husband take the credit!)

Buy It! Adidas Originals District_L1 Watch, $130; adidaswatches.com

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: Whenever I go shopping with my mom, she’s always on the hunt for flattering, comfy tops to add to her wear-eveyday wardrobe. This Mother’s Day I’m introducing her to the budget-friendly, but oh-so-chic brand, DH New York. It has a ton of wearable basics, like this bell sleeve sweater, that she can wear to work with trousers or a dinner out with jeans.

Buy It! DH New York Ruffle Sleeve Top, $79; saksfifthavenue.com

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: When it comes to Mother’s Day gift ideas, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful piece of jewelry – especially if it’s personalized! This rose cut rainbow moonstone bracelet from Monica Vinader is so pretty and so special thanks to its customizable options. You can have a message or a handwritten doodle engraved on the band. (Order by May 8th 7:00 PDT/10:00 EDT to ensure arrival in time for Mother’s Day.)

Buy It! “Siren” Nugget Cocktail Friendship Chain Bracelet, $395; monicavinader.com

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: I’m a sucker for a soft tee and a cool font, and this one from Khloé Kardashian’s Good American line has – and says! – it all.

Buy It! Good American “Good Mama” tee, $55; goodamerican.com

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: This bag is so cute, I’m going to have to resist buying it for myself. It’s a great transitional color for all seasons, and thanks to the deep bucket style, holds a lot of goods – something my Mom needs as she’s known for carrying a “Mary Poppins” like purse.

 

Buy It! Heritage Mona Bag, $325; sezane.com

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: Celebrity moms love Missoma jewelry. Meghan Markle has worn rings from the brand, Irina Shayk never takes off her leaf choker and Cindy Crawford has even been spotted wearing the same pendant necklace as her teenage daughter, Kaia Gerber, on numerous occasions. So make your mom feel like a superstar by gifting her a piece from the chic (and affordable!) collection. 

Buy It! Missoma Mini Molten Ring Pendant Necklace, $120; nordstrom.com

Dave Quinn, Writer/Reporter: As a Housewives superfan, my brain is packed with facts about the 100+ Housewives who have graced the long-running franchises. Which makes me a formidable foe in Courtney Love Gavin’s game, Who’s That Housewife?! The first party game, which is handmade in Los Angeles, celebrates the most iconic housewives from seasons past and present. Players have 30 seconds to guess the Housewife on their head, either ask questions or get clues from their teammate to make it there. It’s the gift any Bravoholic will gag over.  

Buy It! Who’s That Housewife?, $55, whosthathousewife.com

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: Working in beauty, I’m often treated to blowouts, manicures and makeup sessions at least once a week, but my mom rarely treats herself to that little luxury. To encourage her to take some time for herself, I’m giving her a Glamsquad gift card, so she can have a pro come to her home on-demand to style her hair, do her makeup or polish her nails while she kicks back and relaxes. 

Buy It! Glamsquad Gift Card, $50 and up; glamsquad.com

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: There’s nothing my mom loves more than a beautiful fragrance, and this gorgeous box set is one she will surely love. It comes with a candle featuring the same fine fragrance (the first time Nest has transformed its perfumes to home scents!) so she can enjoy the daffodil, peony and rose aroma throughout the house too.

Buy It! Nest Dahlia & Vines Eau de Parfum and Scented Candle Set, $74; nestfragrances.com

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: This delicate 14 karat gold plated “mama” necklace is a stylish keepsake any mom will cherish. The simple design complements almost any outfit and can be layered with other necklaces for a trendy look. 

Buy It! Olive + Piper Mama Necklace, $34; vicicollection.com

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: What do you get the mom who has everything? An experience she can’t get anywhere else. I’m giving her a homemade coupon (yep, I’m basically 7 years old) to hit up the Olfactory NYC store with me the next time she’s in town and custom-blend (and name!) her own scent.

Buy It! Olfactory NYC custom scent, $78; olfactorynyc.com

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: But since she won’t be in N.Y.C. for a few months and I want her to have something to open on Mother’s Day, I’m sending an orchid. I know from experience that you should never send flowers to arrive on Mother’s Day or you’re going to be disappointed with the results, and an orchid will still be blooming and beautiful even if it arrives a few days ahead of the actual holiday.

Bonus: My mom loves orchids and I love getting a discount on flowers – and you can too, if you use the code Dressbarn provides with their "Women We Love" partnership with 1-800-Flowers.

Buy It! White Orchid, $39.99 with code DB20; 1800flowers.com

Michelle Tauber, Senior Editor: I love gifts with heart — and those that support women. DV LEAP offers legal resources to survivors of domestic violence, which affects 1 out of 3 women. (Reprisal star Abigail Spencer is an ambassador for the group, which also works to improve policy for women and children nationwide.) For every $50 you donate, DV LEAP will send a paper or electronic Mother’s Day card. It’s the perfect way to honor Mom while helping other mothers across the country.

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: I love this hammered collar necklace from Anna Beck. I love the gold and silver combination and the hammering detail is so pretty, especially in the light, and it lays perfectly right below the collar — I just love it! And, it’s hand-made in Bali, which makes it feel extra special. I lusually buy my mom more sentimental pieces, but this year I wanted to get her something that she can wear everyday. And just because it’s not personalized, doesn’t mean it’s not sentimental. Every piece of jewelry holds meaning, and why not get her something beautiful that’s her style that I know she’ll wear everyday?

Buy It! Anna Beck Limited Edition Hammered Collar Necklace, $265; annabeck.com

Kate Hogan, Specials DirectorI know I’m not the only mom whose much-needed morning coffee often goes ignored and gets digustingly cold. This mug (which I got for my husband for Hanukkah last year and now want for myself!) keeps coffee piping hot for hours thanks to a cool app, is easy to clean and looks pretty cool charging on the counter. The copper version at left is $130, but the original editions are more wallet-friendly.

Buy It! Ember Temperature Control Ceramic Mug, $79.99; amazon.com

Sophie Dodd, Editorial Assistant: My mom is a firm believer in the power of candles to add ambience to any occasion, from family dinners to holiday parties. This beautifully (and sustainably!) packaged collection not only smells amazing (my favorite is the Blush candle, with notes of rose, wild mint and geranium), but the geometric porcelain containers are a chic addition to any shelf or table. Chic enough that they deserve a second life — they’d make the perfect home for jewelry or a small succulent once the candle’s burned. 

Buy It! Joya Prism Candle, $28 each; joyastudio.com

Megan Uy, Style & Beauty Intern: Something my mom ALWAYS has to have when she gets out of the house? A pair of earrings on. She loves to snaz up her outfits with different kinds of styles — so I thought these dainty yet fun hoops would be perfect for her everyday wear but also on those days she feels like dressing up. Part of J.Jill’s Mother’s Day Collection, you can buy these classic (and affordable!) earrings for just $36. 

Buy It! Sand & Sea Pearl Drop Hoops, $36; jjill.com

 

Sophie Dodd, Editorial Assistant: I may not be a mother, but I’ve recently become a plant mom, and I’m obsessed with The Sill‘s selection of indoor plants and minimalist ceramic planters. The potted plants are an easy way to liven up any room, and the site offers great tips and tricks for plant care, helping your gift to keep on giving. Not to mention, it’s the perfect addition to a breakfast-in-bed spread!

Buy It! Anthurium in Mini High Line Planter, $38; thesill.com

Sophie Dodd, Editorial Assistant: Moms never get enough sleep, so when they do manage to catch some Z’s, they deserve the bedding of their dreams. This year, I’m spoiling my mom with a drool-worthy bespoke pillowcase (that’s actually too pretty to drool on) from luxe lifestyle company Hill House Home. The customizable pillowcases can be monogrammed with a name, symbol or personalized message, making for a gift that’s as unique as it is useful. 

Buy It! Waverly Mini Pillowcase, $68 and up; hillhousehome.com 

