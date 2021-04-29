The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas, According to Our Editors
Since Mother's Day is all about spoiling moms with things they won't buy for themselves, we curated a selection of fashionable and luxe items any mom in your life would love
Chatbooks Book
Alex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director Let's face it: All your mom really wants is photos of the grandkids. Assemble the cutest pics right from your camera roll, choose of of the cute custom covers and it's in the mail in minutes.
Buy It! Chatbooks Mother's Day book, $18 and up; chatbooks.com
PALLAS Portable Spa Kit
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: If the mom in your life hasn't been inside a spa for a year, bring the spa to her, with this cute pale-pink set equipped with everything she needs for a truly relaxing afternoon. (Hint to any dads reading this: The second part of the gift is taking the kids out of the house for that aforementioned afternoon.)
Buy It! PALLAS portable spa kit, $119; pallasskincare.com
Atelier Ashley Flowers Bouquets
Jackie Fields, Senior Style & Beauty Editor: A bouquet for Mother's Day? How obvious, I thought, until I discovered florist Ashley Greer's arrangements. The Washington, D.C.-based CEO and Creative Director of Atelier Ashley Flowers, has created bouquets for everyone ranging from Real Housewives to a who's who of government elites. I am partial to this her "Avant-Garde" arrangement, but if you really want to wow mom, send her Greer's "Magic" bouquet, which she thoughtfully recreates every month to spread a positive message.
Buy It! Atelier Ashley Flowers Mother's Day Bouquets, $250 and up; atelierashleyflowers.com
Rabbit Wine Charms Bottle Stopper
Alex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director: It's extremely hard to find my mom an entertaining-related gift she doesn't already have, which is why this wine stopper that doubles as a holder for wine charms stopped me in my tracks. It's cute, sure, but more importantly, it solves three important problems: keeping the wine good, helping everyone tell whose glass of pinot is whose and corralling all those wine charms that normally go rogue.
Buy It! Rabbit wine charms bottle stopper, $10; amazon.com
A Book of the Month Subscription
Morgan Smith, Editorial Assistant: We bought my mom a Book of the Month subscription two Christmases ago, and she's renewed her subscription every month since. It's a gift that keeps on giving for the bookworm mama in your life: she'll get to choose from five reads each month, and pass her favorites onto her friends (or you!)
Buy it! Book of the Month 3-month subscription, $49.99; bookofthemonth.com
Access79 Necklaces
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: A lot of my friends have recently become mothers and their significant others have been reaching out for help on the gifting front. This brand takes the guessing out of it (while still allowing you to give the gift) by completely re-thinking the concept of picking out jewels, thanks to its customer questionnaire. Shoppers are paired with a personal stylist who will send three pieces based on your preferences. From the selection sent, have your special someone pick out their favorite and send back the other two. Guaranteed she'll get something she truly loves!
Buy It! Orbit Blue Sapphire Necklace, $470; access79.com
Diana Madison Beauty Glowette Body Polish
Jackie Fields, Senior Style & Beauty Editor: When Glam Masters Co-Producer and mother of two Diana Madison couldn't find a natural product to give her skin a subtle glow, she created her own. For any mom who wants to look positively radiant in seconds – which is just about all the time some moms have to pamper themselves – this hydrating, quick-dry spray-oil won't disappoint.
Buy It! Diana Madison Glowette Body Polish, $57; revolve.com
Leatherology Canvas Tote
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: This bag brand is known for its beautiful leather products and vast offering of cool customization options and has just launched a collection of summer-ready canvas items. This chic tote is perfect lightweight carryall and hopefully with things getting a bit more back to normal, my mom will be able to use it while being out enjoying some warm weather.
Buy It! Leatherology Tote, $150; leatherology.com
Rails PJs
Alex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director: If your mom isn't a "tie dye sweats" type of gal, elevate the trend for her with this ridiculously soft and super-chic pajama set from celeb-fave line Rails.
Buy It! Rails "Clara" pajamas, $168; shopbop.com
Kerri Rosenthal Block of Love
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: If you have a home décor Pinterest board, chances are there's something from Kerri Rosenthal on it. That's because her colorful art lights up a room. My dream is to own one of her large-scale pieces, but in the meantime, I'd be thrilled with one of her plexiglass mini editions.
Buy It! Kerri Rosenthal Block of Love, $38 and up; kerrirosenthal.com
Vanna Watch
Melody Chiu, Senior Editor: What better to get mom than a gorgeous new watch after a year where time stood still? As our parents (safely) start venturing out again, it's lovely to picture my mom wearing something that will make her think of me every time she puts it on.
Buy It! Vanna Umbra Pearl Watch, $175; vanna.la
Nomad Noé Candles
Jackie Fields, Senior Style & Beauty Editor: Let these emblazoned votives help you show mom just how much she means to you. Inscribed with the words "Hero", "Muse", and "Rebel" and more, each hand-poured candle's packaging is not only inspirational, but is inspired by historical figures Nomad Noé founder Corentin Hamon discovered after over a decade of traveling around the world. Long after the wax is gone she will still be able to enjoy the jar's meaningful message.
Buy It! Nomad Noé "Hero" and "Muse" Candles, $65 each; nordstrom.com
Fable Platter
Alex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director: Serve her breakfast in bed on this stylish platter, which is sustainably made in Portugal and comes in Insta-ready white, gray, rose and midnight blue.
Buy It! Fable serving platter, $60; fablehome.com
Joie Orville Top
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: I never met a Joie top I didn't love and this watercolor-print style is no exception. The high-neck and stitching detail makes it feel polished and sophisticated while the pattern and ruffles give it a breezy, summer-y vibe. I can't wait to get it as a gift on Mother's Day with a card that says, "To Me, From Me."
Buy It! Joie Orville Top, $248; joie.com
Adina Reyter Ring
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: After a tough year my sister and I wanted to get something for our mom that was fun, sentimental and something that she'd never buy for herself. This chic on-trend heart-shaped diamond and ceramic ring is perfect! Made with 14K yellow gold and hand-set diamonds, it comes in a variety different colors (eight to be exact!). From classic pink and red, fun coral and turquoise to cool black and white, there's one to fit every mom's special esthetic.
Buy It! Ceramic Pavé Folded Heart Signet Ring, $798; adinareyter.com
The Feelist The Line-Up
Hanna Flanagan, Style & Beauty Assistant: It's been a rough year (to say the least) so self-care is the name of the game this Mother's Day — and this four-piece set has all the essentials, including the brand's cult-favorite face oil, a powerful detoxifying salt soak and two hydrating and restorative body creams. In addition to gift-able bundles, The Feelist will also be offering 30% off the Me-Time Set with your purchase using the code MOTHERSDAY through May 9. Hello, spa day!
Buy It! The Feelist The Line-Up, $260; thefeelist.com
Kate McLeod Dry Brush
Jackie Fields, Senior Style & Beauty Editor: For the woman who's turned her bathroom into an at-home spa, a dry body brush will be a welcome addition to her self-care kit. The centuries-old practice, which is beloved by Miranda Kerr and other celebrity moms, is said to improve circulation and exfoliate skin, leaving it super-smooth.
Buy It! Kate McLeod The Dry Brush, $26; katemcleod.com
Larkin Lane Headbands
Alex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director: Those preppy headbands your mom rocked in the '80s are back in a big way. Give her the updated take on the look with one of the sweet and stylish accessories from Larkin Lane, some of which even come with matching masks (we're partial to the Liberty prints)!
Buy It! Larkin Lane headbands, $25 and up; larkinlane.com
Esker Bath Board
Jackie Fields, Senior Style & Beauty Editor: Help mom make the most of her me-time with this bath board. This one comes equipped with a mirror (in case she wants to pop on a face mask!) that doubles as a stand so she can easily prop up reading materials.
Buy It! Esker Bath Board, $90; eskerbeauty.com
Josie Maran Hand & Body Wash
Jackie Fields, Senior Style & Beauty Editor: Hand wash wasn't always considered a thoughtful gift, but with everyone stocking up on the essential, you can't go wrong. Make it feel less like a chore with an indulgent formula. Josie Maran, who's argan oil is a cult-classic beauty product, recently launched an argan and hemp seed oil cleanser in three scents (plus unscented) to leave hands extra soft after mom turns the water off.
Buy It! Josie Maran Skin Dope Ultra Nourishing Daily Hand & Body Wash, $34; josiemarancosmetics.com
Sonia Hou Jewelry
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: These cool but understated stacking rings are a great fit no matter what your mom's style: A classic mom would love one of the simple bands, while an edgier mom could stack a few for more of a statement.
Buy It! Sonia Hou stacking rings, starting at $39.99; soniahou.com
C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub
Morgan Evans, Associate News Editor: Help mom relax and unwind with this all-natural, celeb-favorite scrub made of vanilla brown sugar body exfoliant that gently removes dead skin cells and replenishes the skin with hydrating organic oils. (Comes in two sizes: a large 12 oz and a smaller 2 oz, perfect for traveling!)
Buy it! C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub, $64 (large), $20 (small); senalifestylestudio.com
CozyEarth Robe
Alex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director: Yes, I saw the SNL skit about moms and robes too. But Oprah approves of this brand's luxe bamboo bedding, so we think mom will appreciate its loungewear, cliché or not.
Buy It! CozyEarth stretch-knit bamboo robe, $94.40; cozyearth.com
Bala Bars
Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor: Ever since the pandemic, my mom has been embracing at-home workouts. She has some gear, but these 3-pound dumbbells will seriously step up her Pilates regimen. I have my own set of these chic sculpters and know she'll love them just as much as I do.
Paravel Mini See-All Vanity Case
Morgan Smith, Editorial Assistant: This vanity case can easily fit in a gym bag, tote or carry-on for the mom-on-the-go. It's stylish and can hold a shockingly large amount of beauty products — perfect for her next visit.
Buy it! Mini See-All Vanity Case, $65; tourparavel.com
Zoe Lev Diamond Asymmetrical Initial Necklace
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: There's a reason initial necklaces are such a popular gift for moms — they're sentimental, classic and look great layered with other pieces. This asymmetrical design is a fresh take on the traditional pendant, plus you can't go wrong with a touch of bling.
Buy It! Zoe Lev Diamond Asymmetrical Initial Necklace, $270; zoelev.com
Baggu Duck Bag
Morgan Smith, Editorial Assistant: Baggu's best-selling tote can hold everything: snacks, a laptop, yoga mat, you know name it. Next time mom's asked to hold something (which is inevitable), she'll be prepared — and look chic while doing it. Bonus: the bag comes in 10+ patterns and has thick, adjustable straps.
Buy it! Duck Bag, $34; baggu.com
London Grant Co. Cocoa & Jojoba Body Soufflé
Morgan Smith, Editorial Assistant: Every mom deserves a break (or three). Make her "me time" extra luxurious with London Grant Co.'s delicious body butter infused with coconut and jojoba oil.
Buy it! London Grant Co. Cocoa & Jojoba Body Soufflé, $32; nordstrom.com
Birdies Flats
Alex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director: Moms (like the rest of us) are going to be making the transition out of 24/7 sweats and sneakers this summer. And moms (like the rest of us) are probably dreading putting on "real shoes" again. Make her life easier with a pair of shoes from the Meghan Markle-approved brand Birdies: They're sophisticated and cute, but based on slippers so they're also super, super comfy.
Buy It! Birdies "The Blackbird" flats, $120; birdies.com
St. Jude & Makeup Geek Palettes
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: Marlena Stell, a mom, teacher and CEO of Makeup Geek Cosmetics, just debuted two vibrant eyeshadow palettes inspired by the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's signature colorways with a portion of the proceeds from sales going to the organization.
Buy It! St. Jude & Makeup Geek Palettes, $24; makeupgeek.com
DANNIJO Jade Tie Dye Cropped Hoodie
Morgan Evans, Associate News Editor: Keep mom on trend with this dreamy tie-dye hoodie that is buttery soft and the perfect casually chic addition to mom's wardrobe. The cozy piece is fun and versatile — great for any season, any time of day and any occasion.
Buy it! DANNIJO Jade Tie Dye Cropped Hoodie, $165; senalifestylestudio.com
Pandora Bracelet
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: I love this chain-link bracelet. The sculptural flower feels special so you can wear it alone for a date night out, yet is subtle enough you can stack and layer it with your other everyday pieces for a polished, yet edgy "cool mom" look.
Buy It! Pandora Rose Petals Bracelet, $100; us.pandora.net
Loverboy Spritz
Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor: If you usually grab mom a bottle of her favorite wine each time you visit, consider picking up these craft canned cocktails as a special treat instead. She'll fall in love with the fruity flavors that she sips on while sitting outside in the sun.
Buy It! Loverboy Spritz Canned Cocktail Variety Pack, $69; drinkloverboy.com
Holly & Tanager Backpack
Hannah Chubb, Home + Travel Editorial Assistant: A good backpack can make a world of a difference — especially for moms on the go. I love this one from Holly & Tanager that can be easily converted into a tote or crossbody bag, depending on where you're headed. The wide straps are insanely comfy, no matter how much I cram inside!
Buy It! Holly & Tanager Pro Backpack Tote, $290; hollyandtanager.com
Senegence Overnight Lip Mask
Hannah Chubb, Home + Travel Editorial Assistant: If your mom is a fan of watermelon-flavored Jolly Ranchers, she'll fall instantly in love with this overnight lip mask (much like I have). I slather it on every night — and sometimes during the day, life's too short to follow the rules — and wake up with a hydrated, plumped-up pout. It's also designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines!
Buy It! Senegence Overnight Lip Mask, $28; seneweb.senegence.com
Nanobionic Sheet Set
Hannah Chubb, Home + Travel Editorial Assistant: Give mom that luxurious feeling of climbining into bed with a fresh set of sheets! I love these super-soft ones from SleepCharge by Nanobionic, which have a special blend of minerals embedded in the fabric designed to give you a better, more restorative sleep. Because we could all use a few extra Zs right about now...
Buy It! SleepCharge by Nanobionic Sheet Set, $40 and up; walmart.com
Yina Gua Sha
Hannah Chubb, Home + Travel Editorial Assistant: It's a wild world out there, and if you're not stressed right now, I want to know your secret. Lately I've been practicing self care with this gua sha tool, which can be used on both the face and body, and I'm planning on getting one for my mom too. It's a little moment of bliss at the end of my day!
Buy It! Bian Stone Gua Sha, $50; yina.co
Molekule Mini Air Purifier
Hannah Chubb, Home + Travel Editorial Assistant: Home is everything right now, and this little wonder helps make it feel so much cleaner. Designed to destroy pollutants in small rooms (perfect for mom's office/craft room/beside her bed!) this chic-but-powerful air purifier eliminated up to 99.99 percent of viruses like H1N1 Influenza & animal coronaviruses in recent testing.
Buy It! Molekule Air Mini, $399; molekule.com
Ma'am CJ Slides
Hanna Flanagan, Style & Beauty Assistant: The pink embroidery on these suede slides says it all! As part of Ma'am Shoes Mother's Day partnership with The Outrage, a portion of proceeds raised from these summer staples will be donated to support United State of Women and their fight for full gender equity, especially for mothers, during the pandemic and beyond. The collection also includes a tee and an enamel pin, both adorned with the same sweet "This is a Mom's World" message.
Buy It! Ma'am CJ Slides, $245; maamshoes.com
The Duchess Necklace
Hanna Flanagan, Style & Beauty Assistant: cNamed after Kate Middleton (who was spotted wearing the necklace after giving birth to Prince George), this personalized piece is perfect for the new mommy in your life. Choose from a variety of charms and engraving options to make her first Mother's Day feel extra special!
Buy It! Merci Mamam Boutique Duchess Necklace, $189; mercimamamboutique.com
YGB Collective
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: I recently received a YGB Collective box and was so excited by all the cool items inside, not to mention the packing itself which features a collage of inspiring words and photos. Each product comes from a Black-owned business and is hand-picked by the brand's two super-stylish founders. Thanks to them, I'm now a huge fan of The London Grant Co.'s Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish and Palm Trees & 80 Degrees Sun Kissed Citrus Natural Soy Candle.
Buy It! YGB Collective, $80 for a membership; ygbcollective.com
Drimmle & Do Snack Jars
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: Two sisters (and moms to five boys between them) started this line of themed snack mixes made up of at least 15 different items you won't find in your grocery store (think queso-flavored potato chips in the "Cinco de MMMayo" combo and chocolate covered wine grapes in the "Bar in a Jar"). For Mother's Day they created a "Mom's Jewelry Box," which has bauble-inspired candy including edible pearls, opal jelly beans and emerald chews.
Buy It! Drimmle & Do Snack Jars, $25; drimmle.com
Mary Kay Hydrogel Eye Patches
Jackie Fields, Senior Style & Beauty Editor: I don't know a mom who doesn't wish for more sleep. These patches can at least help her look like she's getting adequate rest with their cooling, de-puffing and hydrating powers.
Buy It! Mary Kay Hydrogel Eye Patches, $40 (for 30 pairs); marykay.com
Choose Love
Melody Chiu, Senior Editor: My mom is the most selfless person I know, and this organization is an incredible way to pay it forward. Choose Love sells products and services for refugees around the world, and items — specifically for refugee mothers and children — range from $15 to $30.
Buy It! Education for Children, $25; us.choose.love
The Rode
Melody Chiu, Senior Editor: This company — founded by pals Fie and Jess — works with local women living on Skid Row in downtown L.A. Each purchase (their candles are divine!) supports women transitioning out of homelessness and hardship, and the goal of the company is to offer a safe space to "share and create."
Buy It! Soy Candle, $52; therodela.com