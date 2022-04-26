Psst: Amazon Has a Mother's Day Jewelry Sale Going on Right Now, and Prices Start at $14
Although it may feel like spring has just begun, May is already right around the corner — which means Mother's Day will be here before you know it. Whether you're a mom looking to treat yourself or you want to honor some amazing mothers in your life, the holiday is a perfect time to show moms how much we love and appreciate all their hard work.
One great way to do just that? By gifting them pieces from Amazon's Mother's Day jewelry sale, of course.
Amazon has marked down tons of items that will add some sparkle to any mom's jewelry collection, and these prices will stay locked in until Mother's Day on May 8. So if you have a jewelry-loving mother in your life, consider taking advantage of the deals while they last and choose something you know they'll wear for years to come.
Below, we've highlighted some of our top picks from Amazon's Mother's Day jewelry sale, including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, all of which have glowing reviews from shoppers.
Shop Mother's Day Jewelry Deals at Amazon
- Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Gemstone Pendant Necklace $27.43 (orig. $32.27)
- Amazon Collection Double Elongated Twist French Wire Earrings, $24.65 (orig. $29)
- Amazon Essentials Sterling Diamond-Cut Rope Chain Link Bracelet, $25.41 (orig. $29.90)
- Amazon Collection Platinum-Plated Freshwater Pearl Ring, $20.40–$24
- Amazon Essentials Sterling Diamond-Cut Rope Necklace, $23.71 (orig. $27.90)
- Amazon Essentials Gold Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Bezel Stud Earrings, $13.51 (orig. $15.90)
- Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Heart Tag Bracelet, $46.75 (orig. $53.60)
- Amazon Collection Gold-Plated 3-Stone Ring, $22.10–$34.20
- Amazon Collection 14k Gold Oval Gemstone Dangle Earrings, $218.71 (orig. $257.31)
If the mom you're shopping for is all about some subtlety, you can never go wrong with a pair of earrings. These gold-plated sterling silver studs are on sale for $14 and shine bright thanks to the cubic zirconia stones. But there are plenty of dangly options if the mom you're shopping for prefers that style, too. This pair is a twisted teardrop design made of a gold-plated wire material that shoppers say is "really lightweight" and hangs "perfectly."
Able to splurge a bit? These 14k gold emerald earrings are sure to wow any recipient. The oval shape is classic, and the green gemstones add a fun pop of color. The earrings are "simple, elegant, well-crafted and beautiful," according to one happy shopper.
When in doubt, though, a necklace is a solid gift choice, no matter who you're shopping for. There's this under-$30 sterling silver necklace that features a striking onyx gemstone pendant and is sure to impress. Or, if you're looking for a timeless piece that can be worn with any outfit no matter the occasion, go for this diamond-cut rope chain that reviewers have described as the "perfect length." The necklace has hundreds of five-star reviews, in which shoppers praise how "sturdy" and "expensive-looking" the piece is.
Other standout items from the sale include a trendy two-stone platinum-plated ring and this sterling silver link bracelet that features a heart charm, which couldn't be more fitting for Mother's Day.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite picks, or check out the full Mother's Day jewelry sale to see the full list of pieces that are marked down right now.
Related Items
Buy It! Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Gemstone Pendant Necklace, $27.43 (orig. $32.27); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Collection Double Elongated Twist French Wire Earrings, $24.65 (orig. $29); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Sterling Diamond-Cut Rope Chain Link Bracelet, $25.41 (orig. $29.90); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Collection Platinum-Plated Freshwater Pearl Ring, $20.40–$24; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Sterling Diamond-Cut Rope Necklace, $23.71 (orig. $27.90); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Gold Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Bezel Stud Earrings, $13.51 (orig. $15.90); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Heart Tag Bracelet, $46.75 (orig. $53.60); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Collection Gold-Plated 3-Stone Ring, $22.10–$34.20; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Collection 14K Gold Oval Gemstone Dangle Earrings, $218.71 (orig. $257.31); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code