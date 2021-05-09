Leni Klum, 17, Celebrates Mom Heidi Klum with Twinning Selfies on Mother's Day: 'I Love You'

The America's Got Talent judge's eldest child Leni, 17, who has started following in her modeling footsteps, posted a couple of mother-daughter selfies on Sunday in honor of the holiday. "Happy Mother's Day Mama!! I love you," the teenager wrote with two kissing face emojis.

As she grew up, Leni kept a relatively low public profile but in December 2020, she catapulted into the spotlight when she made her modeling debut by covering Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue alongside her model mom. The two looked nearly identical as they posed side-by-side in matching, color-blocked pantsuits.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum ❤," Leni wrote on Instagram alongside the cover shot by photographer Chris Colls.

Heidi Klum Credit: Leni Klum/Instagram

Earlier this year, the mom of four told PEOPLE that she couldn't be more proud to see her daughter's modeling career blossom. "She's been doing fantastic. She's been wanting to model for quite some time. And I finally said yes because she's now old enough, she's almost 17. She started with the German Vogue cover and she has another cover that's coming out in two months," the proud parent raved.

Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum (left) and daughter Leni Klum | Credit: Heidi Klum/Instagram

And earlier this week, Klum celebrated Leni's 17th birthday with a throwback video of herself from the 2003 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and revealed that she was actually 4 months pregnant at the time with her eldest daughter.

"I am not alone walking down that catwalk here," she wrote in the caption. "If I look close enough then I can see you bumping right along at 4 months @LeniKlum."

The Germany's Next Top Model host ended her post with a sweet note to the teen, writing, "I loved you before you were born, and I will love you long after I close my eyes forever. ❤️❤️❤️."

Klum welcomed Leni in May 2004, following her split from Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. In December 2009, Leni was adopted by Heidi's now-ex-husband Seal; the exes share three other children: Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11.