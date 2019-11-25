This Is Not a Drill: Meghan Markle’s Jeans Are Majorly Marked Down

Image zoom

If you’re a fan of Meghan Markle’s royal style (honestly, who isn’t?), then you already know about those jeans. Yes, we’re talking about the Mother denim jeans she wore when she stepped out with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games to make their relationship “official.” To this day, her exact style of denim continues to sell out time and time again.

But we’ve got good news! If you’re looking to get your hands on a pair of Meghan Markle’s “Looker Ankle Fray” jeans, today’s your lucky day. Not only has Mother restocked the exact style and wash she owns, but you can get it on sale during the Mother of All Sales Event, where select pieces are up to 70 percent off. Yes, you read that correctly — 70 percent off! You can shop trendy jeans, vintage-inspired T-shirts, printed jackets, and more on major markdown before Black Friday even begins.

We can understand why the Duchess of Sussex loves these jeans so much. The skinny silhouette hugs in all the right places and has just the right amount of stretch to allow for comfortable movement, and it doesn’t lose its shape. But don’t stress if your size isn’t available in Meghan’s exact style — you can shop other variations of the “Looker” jeans in a variety of washes and rises, including this lightly destroyed classic blue pair with a rainbow patch on the back pocket, this high-waisted style with a frayed hem and an embroidered leopard, and this non-frayed look in a dark vintage-style wash.

There are plenty of more discounted stylish options available for now, but with deals this good, we have a feeling sizes are going to sell out fast. Pick up your own pair of Meghan’s jeans at the link below, and keep scrolling to shop more of our favorite “Looker” jeans from the Mother of All Sales going on now.

Buy It! The Looker Fray in Love Gun, $159.60 (orig. $228); motherdenim.com

Buy It! The High Waisted Looker Ankle Fray in Shoot to Thrill Leopard, $166.60 (orig. $238); motherdenim.com

Buy It! The Looker Night Hawk, $114 (orig. $228); motherdenim.com

Buy It! The High Waisted Looker Ankle Fray Close To The Edge, $159.60 (orig. $228); motherdenim.com

Buy It! The High Waisted Looker Ankle Chew in Learning To Hula, $173.60 (orig. $248); motherdenim.com