Famous Moms Love to Wear This Denim Brand — and It’s on Sale at Nordstrom

There’s regular denim, and then there’s Mother Denim, the brand behind the cool jeans practically every celebrity owns. In its decade of existence, the premium denim label has been worn by some of the coolest famous moms around, including, Meghan Markle, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Kourtnery Kardashian, Heidi Klum, and Miranda Kerr (just to name a few).

While they could all probably afford to wear a new pair of pants every day, we’ve noticed that many of these A-listers wear their Mother jeans on repeat. Witherspoon was most recently spotted in a pair of The Mid Rise Dazzler jeans, and Garner wore the brand’s The Outsider Ankle jeans back in January. And if you recall, Meghan Markle iconically wore Mother’s The Looker ankle-frayed jeans with a Misha Nonoo white button-down shirt, Sarah Flint flats, and the Everlane Day Market tote in 2017 during her first public outing with Prince Harry — the original outfit that started the Markle Sparkle.

Women couldn’t add the $228 ripped-knee skinny jeans to their carts fast enough before they sold out. And, according to the brand, the waitlist for Markle’s exact style increased by over 900 percent on the day of the royal wedding — that’s how badly people want to get their butts in a pair of Meghan-approved Mother jeans.

People were lining up to pay full price for the brand’s popular denim, but you don’t have to: There are a handful of Mother jeans on sale at Nordstrom right now. The department store is currently hosting its massive Spring Sale with up to 40 percent off thousands of items, including a pair of the brand’s The Looker jeans that look very similar to Meghan’s.

Keep scrolling to shop the veritable celebrity of denim brands while you can snag it for less at Nordstrom.

Buy It! Mother The Looker Frayed Ankle Skinny Jeans, $171 (orig. $228); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Mother The Dazzler Heart Patch Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $178.50 (orig. $238); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Mother The Tripper High Waist Crop Bootcut Jeans, $171 (orig. $228); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Mother The Dazzler Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $148.50 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

