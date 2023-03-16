MOTHER Denim Debuts David Bowie Themed Clothing Collection — and It's Out of This World

David Bowie remains a forever fashion muse, so it's no surprise that the effortlessly-cool, Los Angeles-based brand MOTHER Denim tapped the late rock and style icon as inspiration behind its new collection.

Thanks to MOTHER, Bowie is being immortalized with a new collection of denim and apparel that nods to his style legacy.

The new BOWIE x MOTHER collaborative collection leans into the star's distinct, eclectic and nonconformist spirit by combining his '70s-era aesthetic with feminine-leaning silhouettes, playful tees and groovy graphic designs.

The MOTHER x David Bowie/2023 The David Bowie Archive

The graphic tees come in a variety of colors, from maroon to white to black, and each have a distinctly Bowie design. There is the Ziggy Stardust tee that features the phrase "the rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust and the spiders from mars," The Rowdy tee with a variety of colorways and graphic design choices and The Grab Bag Crop featuring Bowie's iconic lightning bolt makeup look.

The MOTHER x David Bowie/2023 The David Bowie Archive

However, the star(dust) of the capsule collection is The Super Cruiser jeans. The light wash, high rise, flared denim pants feature a shimmering gold saying on the rear, "The Jean Genie," with a handful of matching gold stars placed around the text and pockets.

Other than the denim and the tees, the collection also features a stylish, multicolored cardigan called The Raglan Crop Cardigan. The blue, white, red, and black sweater features Bowie's signature lightning bolt on each arm and his name spelled out on the back. Also included are Baby Steps tube socks that spell out "Let's Dance" when placed together and The Drop Square crew neck, which features the same saying as the Ziggy Stardust tee.

The MOTHER x David Bowie/2023 The David Bowie Archive

Tim Kaeding, creative director and co-founder of MOTHER, shared in a press release what this collection means to the company, "As a brand rooted in the experiences of growing up in the '70s, the opportunity to design with the imagery and iconography of The Ziggy Stardust era felt like a full-circle moment, With this collection, Bowie's quintessential sense of glam shines through – all with MOTHER's signature touch."

All of the BOWIE x MOTHER collections styles are now available in stores and online at motherdenim.com. The limited edition collection ranges in price from $28 - $475.