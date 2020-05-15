Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Celeb-Loved Brand Launched Face Masks That Sold Out in Minutes — but They’re Back in Stock Now

The mother of all denim brands has officially restocked its face masks. Yes, we’re talking quite literally about Mother Denim, the label practically every celeb in Hollywood, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Meghan Markle, shops for comfy, stylish jeans. With that kind of fanbase, it should come as no surprise that Mother’s face masks that launched early last month sold out crazy fast.

Following the sell-out, Mother Denim’s face masks were so in-demand, they racked up a long waitlist. But after some waiting, interested buyers will be happy to hear that the latest drop came today. And if the past is any indication, we’re willing to bet they’ll be out of stock again by the end of the day.

The 100 percent cotton-lined face masks maintain the brand’s signature denim ethos, and longtime fans might even recognize some of the motifs used for the protective coverings — the heritage prints are some fan favorites from years past. The masks come with a soft cotton lining for extra comfort, wrap around your head (a plus for anyone whose ears get easily irritated), and are machine-washable.

Right now, you can get a pack of two Don’t Spray It masks (clever name, right?) for $20, though shoppers are encouraged to limit their purchase to three packs each.

Buy It! Mother Denim The Don’t Spray It 2 Pack Face Mask, $20; motherdenim.com

Mother has also teamed up with The City of Los Angeles and L.A. Protects to produce non-medical grade masks for essential workers. The set of 50 is sold in bulk, but individuals are encouraged to refrain from purchasing these so that enough are available for those organizations in need.