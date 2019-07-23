The Top 10 ‘Most Wished for Dresses’ on Amazon Are All Under $25

Image zoom

If you’re dreaming of updating your wardrobe but worry it may be too expensive an endeavor, we’re about to blow your mind.

Thanks to Amazon, shoppers now have access to more brands than ever before, and that means also gaining access to deals on clothes you never thought possible. Amazon’s expansive network of shoppers and reviewers provides even more avenues to shopping discoveries—like the Most Wish for Sections, which show what items in varying categories have been added to wish lists and registries most on Amazon.

If you need proof that a complete wardrobe overhaul won’t cost your entire paycheck, check out the 10 most-wished-for dresses on Amazon, which all happen to have styles you can score for under $25. The rankings change from time to time, but these 10 are consistently vying for spots against each other.

Grecerelle Pocket Maxi Dress

For a simple, casual look that’s perfect for everything from dressing down for brunch to dressing up for date night, look no further than Grecerelle’ loose pocket dress. The maxi piece features two side slits, a loose fit, and, of course, pockets for added comfort and convenience. Of the 22 colors and patterns, this light blue floral design is Amazon’s number one best-selling item in the Women’s Shops category.

Milumia Boho Button-Up Party Dress

Milumia’s boho button-up dress just may be the look of the summer. The flowy sleeves and cinched waist give this dress a chic look while but keep it casual enough for everyday wear, and the style comes in a whopping 35 colors and patterns so you’re bound to find a perfect match.

Grace Karin Boatneck Vintage Tea Dress

Grace Karin’s Boatneck dress is one of the more retro styles on Amazon’s list of most wished for dresses but is still subtle enough for an office or dinner look. The garment, which harkens back to a 1950s style, also has over 7,000 five-star reviews, meaning people don’t just wish for it but love owning it, too. The dress comes in 41 different colors and patterns, so there’s really an option for everyone.

Grecerelle Sleeveless Racerback Maxi Dresses

If you’re a fan of the first dress on this list, you may consider picking up Grecerelle’s racerback version as well for extra hot days. The casual dress is ideal for a day at the beach and comes with all the little details — pockets, slits, a flattering racerback, 29 colors and patterns — you’d ever need.

Angashion Bohemian Midi Dress

When it comes to fancy and free style, nobody does it better than this Angashion Bohemian Dress. The dress, made with a cotton blend, comes with the trendy wooden buttons down the front, a sexy v-neck, and a low back. Pick from 34 styles, including floral and striped patterns, or grab a few for all the summer plans you have lined up.

Auselily Short Sleeve Maxi Dress With Pockets

Everyone’s getting in on the maxi-with-pocket trend, and Auselily is throwing its own style into the ring. This most-wished-for dress comes with a high neckline for a more demure look and an elastic waist detail to enhance your silhouette. Not only does this style come in a variety of solid colors, you can also pick one with a pattern either on the full piece or starting at the skirt.

BTFBM Crew Neck Ruched Bodycon T-Shirt Dress

Striving for ultimate cool-girl style? You found it with this crew neck bodycon dress, which is available in both short-sleeved and sleeveless styles in several colors and designs. The dress comes with ruched side detailing as well as a wrap front look to accentuate all the right curves. Wear it with sneakers or heels for completely different looks.

Korsis T-Shirt Dress With Pockets

For those looking to feel the breeze this summer, try the stretchy and comfy Korsis t-shirt dress. The mini dress fits loose throughout with a swing cut and comes with a cap sleeve detail and pockets. Pick from 18 patterns and become one of the 2,000 five-star reviewers loving how they look and feel.

Oxiuly Vintage Patchwork Party Dress



To up the ante on feminine style, go for the Oxiuly vintage-inspired dress. The flared-skirt style comes with pockets, a swing hem, and slight scoop O-neckline. Grab one of the 26 different designs — including full-dress and skirt patterns — to see what more than 2,600 five-star reviewers can’t stop talking about.

Kirundo Short-Sleeved Sun Dress

Kirundo’s jersey dress is not only comfortable, it’s adorable and boho chic too. The short-sleeved dress is crafted of stretchy jersey fabric and features a deep-V neckline, high-waist hemline, and short swing skirt, all adding touches of flirty detail. This summer dress comes in three designs over navy, red, and greenish-blue backgrounds.

