The 11 All-Time Greatest Holiday Film Style Muses

What’s a holiday without a gorgeous coat (or seven)? Cameron Diaz’s character Amanda Woods may live in L.A., but she has absurdly fabulous taste in outerwear – so thank God she books a spur-of-the-moment trip to England to show them all off. What’s even more impressive than the amount of coats she packed for a short getaway was the epic collection of cozy knits, adorable beanies and elegant pajamas she stashed in her suitcase. Clearly she was destined to find love with Jude Law in the snowy U.K. countryside.