The 11 All-Time Greatest Holiday Film Style Muses

Get your Netflix queue in order! We narrowed down the most stylish characters in our favorite holiday movies to help inspire your most fashionably festive wardrobe ever

Colleen Kratofil
December 22, 2017 09:27 PM
<p>What&#8217;s a holiday without a gorgeous coat (or seven)? Cameron Diaz&#8217;s character Amanda Woods may live in L.A., but she has absurdly fabulous taste in outerwear &#8211; so thank God she books a spur-of-the-moment trip to England to show them all off. What&rsquo;s even more impressive than the amount of coats she packed for a short getaway was the epic collection of cozy knits, adorable beanies and elegant pajamas she stashed in her suitcase. Clearly she was destined to find love with Jude Law in the snowy U.K. countryside.</p>
THE HOLIDAY

What’s a holiday without a gorgeous coat (or seven)? Cameron Diaz’s character Amanda Woods may live in L.A., but she has absurdly fabulous taste in outerwear – so thank God she books a spur-of-the-moment trip to England to show them all off. What’s even more impressive than the amount of coats she packed for a short getaway was the epic collection of cozy knits, adorable beanies and elegant pajamas she stashed in her suitcase. Clearly she was destined to find love with Jude Law in the snowy U.K. countryside.

Columbia Pictures
<p>You may have loved the feathery wedding gown worn by Keira Knightley&#8217;s Juliet, or her innate ability to pull off a newsboy cap. But it&rsquo;s her tiny crop top off-the-shoulder sweater (worn casually to lounge around the house) that makes her a true style muse. Because for Juliet, looking adorable at all times takes top priority over being warm or eating one too many Christmas cookies.</p>
LOVE ACTUALLY

You may have loved the feathery wedding gown worn by Keira Knightley’s Juliet, or her innate ability to pull off a newsboy cap. But it’s her tiny crop top off-the-shoulder sweater (worn casually to lounge around the house) that makes her a true style muse. Because for Juliet, looking adorable at all times takes top priority over being warm or eating one too many Christmas cookies.

Universal/ Everett
<p>Every single outfit the &#8220;Sisters&#8221; wear during the film is more glamorous than the last. They make turtlenecks tucked into high-waisted skirts and bathrobes look as chic as their performance gowns. But nothing was as show-stopping as Judy&#8217;s (Vera-Ellen) white sparkly leotard during the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRmWJ1_dZKk">&#8220;Mandy&#8221; number</a>.&nbsp;</p>
WHITE CHRISTMAS

Every single outfit the “Sisters” wear during the film is more glamorous than the last. They make turtlenecks tucked into high-waisted skirts and bathrobes look as chic as their performance gowns. But nothing was as show-stopping as Judy’s (Vera-Ellen) white sparkly leotard during the “Mandy” number

Ronald Grant/Paramount/Everett
<p>Samantha James (Anna Faris) gave us the most inspirational song of our time (&#8220;<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13mUFEXnB54">Forgiveness</a>&#8220;) and the confidence to wear gigantic fuzzy earmuffs long before <a href="https://people.com/style/halloween-costumes-you-already-have-in-your-closet/one-of-the-chanels">Chanel #3 came along</a>.&nbsp;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
JUST FRIENDS

Samantha James (Anna Faris) gave us the most inspirational song of our time (“Forgiveness“) and the confidence to wear gigantic fuzzy earmuffs long before Chanel #3 came along

 

MMV New Line Productions
<p>While most of the family dresses not unlike their last name implies, matriarch Sybil Stone (Diane Keaton) is chic and eclectic in her billowy blouses, high-waisted skirts and colorful jewelry.&nbsp;</p>
THE FAMILY STONE

While most of the family dresses not unlike their last name implies, matriarch Sybil Stone (Diane Keaton) is chic and eclectic in her billowy blouses, high-waisted skirts and colorful jewelry. 

20th Century Fox/Corbis
<p>Forget sparkly sequins this year. For your fancy Christmas party, recreate Esther Smith&#8217;s (Judy Garland) <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsYazm2jzCw">iconic red puff-sleeve dress</a> with sweetheart neckline to really be the belle of the ball.&nbsp;</p>
MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS

Forget sparkly sequins this year. For your fancy Christmas party, recreate Esther Smith’s (Judy Garland) iconic red puff-sleeve dress with sweetheart neckline to really be the belle of the ball. 

<p>We all know Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is one streetwise little kid. But he&#8217;s also one <em>very</em> smart dresser. He could have lived in his cartoon pajamas for a week, but instead he wears ridiculously cute and cozy cable knits and corduroys.&nbsp;</p>
HOME ALONE

We all know Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is one streetwise little kid. But he’s also one very smart dresser. He could have lived in his cartoon pajamas for a week, but instead he wears ridiculously cute and cozy cable knits and corduroys. 

Moviestore/REX Shutterstock
<p>She is constantly surrounded by chaos, but Ellen Griswold (Beverly D&#8217;Angelo) never has a hair out of place in her very prim (very &lsquo;80s) ruffled keyhole neckline blouse and shiny emerald circle skirt. (Come to think of it, it&#8217;s probably thanks to her &#8217;80s amount of hairspray.)</p>
NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

She is constantly surrounded by chaos, but Ellen Griswold (Beverly D’Angelo) never has a hair out of place in her very prim (very ‘80s) ruffled keyhole neckline blouse and shiny emerald circle skirt. (Come to think of it, it’s probably thanks to her ’80s amount of hairspray.)

Warner Brothers
<p>Kate (Reese Witherspoon) may be mourning the fact she has to spend Christmas with four different families instead of on a tropical vacation (hence the all-black outfit). But she looks impossibly chic throughout the entire day, and somehow manages to stand in her stiletto pumps for a full 24 hours. Now <em>that&#8217;s</em> inspiring.&nbsp;</p>
FOUR CHRISTMASES

Kate (Reese Witherspoon) may be mourning the fact she has to spend Christmas with four different families instead of on a tropical vacation (hence the all-black outfit). But she looks impossibly chic throughout the entire day, and somehow manages to stand in her stiletto pumps for a full 24 hours. Now that’s inspiring. 

New Line Cinema/Everett
<p>Buddy the Elf was onto something with his stretchy yellow pants. If your only agenda the month of December is to eat from the four main elf food groups (candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup) you&rsquo;ll want an elf-themed onesie for maximum comfort too.</p>
ELF

Buddy the Elf was onto something with his stretchy yellow pants. If your only agenda the month of December is to eat from the four main elf food groups (candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup) you’ll want an elf-themed onesie for maximum comfort too.

New Line/courtesy Everett Collection
<p>If your plan for Christmas Eve is to live it up with your ride-or-die squad, the only logical outfit is an ugly Christmas sweater. And Chris, Isaac and Ethan (Anthony Mackie, Seth Rogan and Joseph Gordon-Levitt) are well-prepared in that department.&nbsp;</p>
THE NIGHT BEFORE

If your plan for Christmas Eve is to live it up with your ride-or-die squad, the only logical outfit is an ugly Christmas sweater. And Chris, Isaac and Ethan (Anthony Mackie, Seth Rogan and Joseph Gordon-Levitt) are well-prepared in that department. 

THE HOLIDAY

What's a holiday without a gorgeous coat (or seven)? Cameron Diaz's character Amanda Woods may live in L.A., but she has absurdly fabulous taste in outerwear – so thank God she books a spur-of-the-moment trip to England to show them all off. What's even more impressive than the amount of coats she packed for a short getaway was the epic collection of cozy knits, adorable beanies and elegant pajamas she stashed in her suitcase. Clearly she was destined to find love with Jude Law in the snowy U.K. countryside.

LOVE ACTUALLY

You may have loved the feathery wedding gown worn by Keira Knightley's Juliet, or her innate ability to pull off a newsboy cap. But it's her tiny crop top off-the-shoulder sweater (worn casually to lounge around the house) that makes her a true style muse. Because for Juliet, looking adorable at all times takes top priority over being warm or eating one too many Christmas cookies.

WHITE CHRISTMAS

Every single outfit the "Sisters" wear during the film is more glamorous than the last. They make turtlenecks tucked into high-waisted skirts and bathrobes look as chic as their performance gowns. But nothing was as show-stopping as Judy's (Vera-Ellen) white sparkly leotard during the "Mandy" number

JUST FRIENDS

Samantha James (Anna Faris) gave us the most inspirational song of our time ("Forgiveness") and the confidence to wear gigantic fuzzy earmuffs long before Chanel #3 came along

 

THE FAMILY STONE

While most of the family dresses not unlike their last name implies, matriarch Sybil Stone (Diane Keaton) is chic and eclectic in her billowy blouses, high-waisted skirts and colorful jewelry. 

MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS

Forget sparkly sequins this year. For your fancy Christmas party, recreate Esther Smith's (Judy Garland) iconic red puff-sleeve dress with sweetheart neckline to really be the belle of the ball. 

HOME ALONE

We all know Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is one streetwise little kid. But he's also one very smart dresser. He could have lived in his cartoon pajamas for a week, but instead he wears ridiculously cute and cozy cable knits and corduroys. 

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION

She is constantly surrounded by chaos, but Ellen Griswold (Beverly D'Angelo) never has a hair out of place in her very prim (very '80s) ruffled keyhole neckline blouse and shiny emerald circle skirt. (Come to think of it, it's probably thanks to her '80s amount of hairspray.)

FOUR CHRISTMASES

Kate (Reese Witherspoon) may be mourning the fact she has to spend Christmas with four different families instead of on a tropical vacation (hence the all-black outfit). But she looks impossibly chic throughout the entire day, and somehow manages to stand in her stiletto pumps for a full 24 hours. Now that's inspiring. 

ELF

Buddy the Elf was onto something with his stretchy yellow pants. If your only agenda the month of December is to eat from the four main elf food groups (candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup) you'll want an elf-themed onesie for maximum comfort too.

THE NIGHT BEFORE

If your plan for Christmas Eve is to live it up with your ride-or-die squad, the only logical outfit is an ugly Christmas sweater. And Chris, Isaac and Ethan (Anthony Mackie, Seth Rogan and Joseph Gordon-Levitt) are well-prepared in that department. 

