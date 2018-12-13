The Most Popular Instagram Face Filter of 2018 Is a Kylie Jenner Favorite

The most popular Instagram face filter has Kylie Jenner‘s stamp of approval.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star loves to use fun face filters on her Instagram Story (whether it’s on herself or 10-month-old daughter Stormi!) when posting content for her 121 million followers. And according to Instagram’s year-end data, the heart eyes filter, which Jenner’s been captured using plenty of times, landed at the top of the list of the platforms most popular trends in 2018.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

But Jenner isn’t the only Instagram-loving star who’s used the heart eyes face filter in 2018.

Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin, 22, posted a selfie with the cute filter over her eyes as she debuted her five-inch haircut on her Instagram Stories just last night.

“Chopped,” she simply labeled the photo with the popular filter.

Besides the most loved face filter of the year, Instagram unveiled eight other trends that sky-rockted on the photo-sharing app in 2018.

Instagram

Check out Instagram’s entire 2018 year in review below!

Most Used Face Filter in Instagram Stories: Heart Eyes

Most Used Giphy Sticker on Instagram Stories: Heart Love Sticker by Arata

Number of times ❤️ was used in comments: 14 billion

Happiest Geotagged Location in the World (highest use of 🙂 in the caption): Disneyland Tokyo

Top Niche Community Trend: ASMR

Highest Growth Hashtag Community: #fortnite

Top Fandom Community: BTS (#btsarmy)

Top Dance Movement: #inmyfeelingschallenge (Even Will Smith joined in!)

Top Advocacy Hashtags: #metoo (1.5 million), #timesup (597K), #marchforourlives (562K)