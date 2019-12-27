The Most Googled Outfit Idea of the Year Is on Sale at Nordstrom

Image zoom TheImageDirect; BAHE / BACKGRID; Jackson Lee/GC Images

What would we do without Google? Whenever we find ourselves stumped on a question, curious about a topic, or in need of some inspiration, a quick Google search will typically do the job.

That’s why we were so excited about the release of Google’s Year in Search 2019, an annual list that outlines all the top searches of the year across various categories. It’s always interesting to take a look through the results — they reveal a lot about which topics had people talking, or, well, searching, the most.

As a fashion obsessive, I took particular interest in the 10 most Googled “Outfit Ideas,” which included a Dickies outfit as number six on the list. With the fashion world’s love of nostalgia-inducing ensembles and a celeb street-style scene that’s been chock-full of pieces from the utilitarian brand, the label’s rank isn’t actually all that surprising.

Image zoom BAHE / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian has worn her Dickies carpenter pants with elevated essentials, like sleek tees and heels, repeatedly. Kaia Gerber also favors the brand’s trousers, while Emily Ratajkowski is a fan of the one-and-done overalls (and okay, she also owns the carpenter pants).

Celeb-loved brands can easily cost an arm and a leg, but Dickies is one label that makes emulating your favorite star’s style much more accessible. Best of all, though? The workwear essentials are even more affordable right now thanks to Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.

Rock one of this year’s most Googled outfits by shopping these Dickies pieces while they’re on sale at Nordstrom. Word to the wise: You’ll want to act fast on these finds because we have a feeling they’ll sell out soon.

Image zoom

Buy It! Dickies Crop Work Pants, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dickies Logo Patch Crop Cotton Trucker Jacket, $70 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dickies Straight Leg Twill Work Pants, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dickies Camouflage Crop Sweatshirt, $32.98 (orig. $50); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dickies Camouflage Skinny Sweatpants, $40 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.