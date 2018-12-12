The Top Trending Beauty Brands of 2018 on Google (and Exactly What to Buy from Them)

With just a few weeks left before we close out 2018, Google has analyzed its trillions of searches and announced the top trending topics throughout the year across all categories, ranging from news to entertainment to beauty.

Based on data acquired by the search engine from the Google Year In Search (which focused on searches that had the highest spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2018 as compared to 2017), highlights the most popular beauty brands of the year. These buzzy companies include a mix of indie, mass market, luxury and affordable brands that grew to popularity throughout 2018 with the help of influencers on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Check out the official ranking of brands the internet couldn’t get enough of this year, along with out our must-have product picks from each one below!

1. Beautycounter

Buy It! Beautycounter Velvet Eyeshadow Palette in Classic, $50; beautycounter.com

2. Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, $44; nordstrom.com

3. Makeup Revolution

Buy It! Makeup Revolution Blush Palette, $10; ulta.com

4. Thrive Causemetics

Buy It! Thrive Causemetics Glossy Lip Hydrating Serum, $26; thrivecausemetics.com

5. Pat McGrath Labs

Buy It! Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette in Bronze Seduction, $125; sephora.com

6. Milk Makeup

Buy It! Milk Makeup Kush High Volume Mascara, $24; sephora.com

7. L’Oréal Paris

Buy It! L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $29.99; ulta.com

8. Shiseido

Buy It! Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, $100; sephora.com

9. Anastasia Beverly Hills

Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $21; sephora.com

10. Lilly Lashes

Buy It! Lilly Lashes Faux Mink False Lashes in Miami, $26; ulta.com