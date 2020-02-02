Amazon’s Top 3 ‘Most Gifted’ Leggings Have Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews Combined — See Why Shoppers Are Obsessed

Amazon has a chart for everything. From best-sellers charts to most wished-for charts and even charts that keep up with hourly shopping trends, you can always find fun data behind popular products on the site. You can even keep track of items that are most often ordered as gifts via the “Most Gifted” chart.

Since Amazon shoppers and PEOPLE readers alike love a good pair of leggings, we took a look at the most-gifted yoga leggings on the site — and we’d say you’re in luck if you’ve been looking to gift a pair of leggings to a loved one, a fellow yogi, or even yourself. Not only do these pairs have thousands and thousands of five-star reviews, but they’re all under $30, too.

First up on the list: the Ododos High Waist Yoga Pants. We covered this highly rated pair last year, and its number of five-star reviews have only grown since. Now with over 6,500 perfect reviews, the Ododos leggings come in a ton of colors (black, olive, purple, gray, blue — you name it) and are available in both capri and full-length styles. They have roomy pockets on both sides and are made with a moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fabric blend. Customers rave that they’re comfortable and flattering, going as far as calling them the “holy grail of yoga pants.”

Next, we have the Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants. You may have heard of Colorfulkoala before — shoppers tend to purchase its leggings because they’re considered high-quality, affordable alternatives to ones from higher-end brands. The $30 leggings have an impressive 4.8-star rating, with 88 percent of customers leaving them five-star reviews. They come in 12 fun prints — including camo, leopard print, and floral options — and shoppers are so enamored with them that they tend to leave essay-length reviews. “These are the most comfortable and flattering leggings I’ve ever worn. They’re soft, don’t roll at the high waist… I’ve paid three times the amount for [other brands] only for them to be sheer when bending over. Not these!”

And last but not least, shoppers love to gift these 90 Degree By Reflex Yoga Pants. The best-selling leggings have over 6,800 positive four- and five-star reviews from customers who say they actually wear them everywhere — not just the gym. “They are the most comfortable pants I’ve ever worn. They hold their shape throughout the day, come in a vibrant variety of colors, they don’t fade, they are 100% squat-proof, and they are unbelievably soft,” one shopper wrote. You can snag them in 26 colors, including pretty pinks, lavenders, and periwinkle blues, for just $25.

Forget deciding what’s for dinner — trying to pick between these three customer-favorite leggings might just be the hardest thing you’ll have to do this week. We wish you the best of luck.