The Most Iconic Yellow Diamond Jewelry Stars Have Ever Worn

If there's one woman who has the most enviable collection of jewels, it's the Queen. She most notably dons a historic yellow diamond-adorned headpiece — the State Diadem — at each State Opening of Parliament. Passed down in the British royal family since 1821 when it was made for King George IV's coronation, the crown's center cross features the 4-carat brilliant yellow diamond, surrounded by over 1,300 white diamonds and pearls, the Royal Collection Trust reports.