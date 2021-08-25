The Most Iconic Yellow Diamond Jewelry Stars Have Ever Worn
From the priceless Tiffany & Co. jewel to the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days necklace, these jaw-dropping gems are unforgettable
Audrey Hepburn
The actress created an iconic fashion moment in 1961 when she accessorized a little black dress and evening gloves with the 128.54-carat Tiffany Yellow Diamond for Breakfast at Tiffany's promotional photos. At the time, socialite Mary Whitehouse was the only other women to wear the piece, debuting it in a lavish necklace at the 1957 Tiffany Ball in Newport, Rhode Island.
Lady Gaga
Nearly six decades after Hepburn wore the priceless Tiffany Diamond piece, Lady Gaga had the privilege of donning it at the 2019 Oscars. The one-of-a-kind gem was reset in 2012 into the necklace Gaga wore, featuring an additional 100 eye-catching white diamonds.
Beyoncé
In true Queen Bey fashion, the singer broke barriers by becoming the first Black woman to wear the Tiffany Yellow Diamond (and only the fourth person, ever) in the brand's "About Love" campaign alongside husband JAY-Z.
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo definitely has a love affair with diamonds, so it was no surprise to see the star accessorize with over 200-carats worth of exquisite gemstones at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards. She matched her mustard yellow cape gown with 16.46-carat yellow diamond drop earrings and a radiant-cut yellow diamond ring, both by Harry Winston.
Queen Elizabeth
If there's one woman who has the most enviable collection of jewels, it's the Queen. She most notably dons a historic yellow diamond-adorned headpiece — the State Diadem — at each State Opening of Parliament. Passed down in the British royal family since 1821 when it was made for King George IV's coronation, the crown's center cross features the 4-carat brilliant yellow diamond, surrounded by over 1,300 white diamonds and pearls, the Royal Collection Trust reports.
Heidi Klum
The model's ex-husband Seal popped the question in 2004 with a show-stopping 10-carat canary yellow diamond engagement ring.
Victoria Beckham
Over the course of the former Spice Girl's 22-year marriage to David Beckham, she's been known to continuously switch out her engagement rings. The emerald-cut yellow diamond set on a pavé yellow gold band has always been a standout.
Kate Hudson
Who could forget when Kate Hudson's character Andie in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days got to "frost herself" in this 80-carat yellow diamond Harry Winston pendant? It was first worn by Whoopi Goldberg at the 2002 Oscars, before the $5 million gem was spotted in the 2003 film. Later it was auctioned off.
Kelly Clarkson
Before filing for divorce from husband of seven years Brandon Blackstock, the singer was often seen wearing her radiant-cut canary yellow diamond engagement ring. Jeweler Johnathon Arndt designed it with a halo of white diamonds and pavé band.