Amazon’s Best-Selling Poncho Is Perfect for Traveling (and It's on Sale for Less Than $25)

Image zoom

Whether you’re braving chilly temps on a plane ride home for the holidays or cuddling up on the couch on a snowy evening, there’s no better feeling than getting wrapped up in something soft, warm, and snuggly — and looking good while doing it. If you’re in the market for a cozy new wardrobe staple, we’ve found a piece that will not only warm up your winter, but also heat up your style.

This Moss Rose Poncho Shawl Cardigan is a best-seller on Amazon for good reason: Its asymmetric design is extremely flattering, it’s made of a soft cashmere-like material, and it’s available in 38 colors, all of which are reversible. And the hybrid cover-up is incredibly versatile. Customer photos prove that it looks just as amazing styled over jeans and a turtleneck as it does belted over a midi dress with knee-high boots, while customer reviews back up its cozy factor.

“This blanket scarf drapes elegantly and the material feels warm, soft and comfortable,” one shopper commented. Another customer excitedly wrote: “This shawl is so soft, with lots of material to wrap yourself in. And also elegant and stylish…I use it to stay warm in my office, but it can also be used to wrap yourself cozily on a couch for a family movie night! Love it for sure!” And yet another highlighted how good it is for travel: “I keep in my carry-on bag and use it on airplanes. I love it.”

It happens to be on sale for just $23 right now, meaning you can treat yourself to a few of your favorite colors or gift it to all of your stylish loved ones for the holidays without breaking the bank. At such an amazing price, this is one piece you won’t want to miss out on.

Image zoom

Buy It! Moss Rose Poncho Shawl Cardigan, $23.79 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com