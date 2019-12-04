Amazon’s Best-Selling Poncho Is Perfect for Traveling (and It's on Sale for Less Than $25)

“I keep in my carry-on bag and use it on airplanes. I love it”

By Kami Phillips
December 04, 2019 04:14 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you’re braving chilly temps on a plane ride home for the holidays or cuddling up on the couch on a snowy evening, there’s no better feeling than getting wrapped up in something soft, warm, and snuggly — and looking good while doing it. If you’re in the market for a cozy new wardrobe staple, we’ve found a piece that will not only warm up your winter, but also heat up your style.

This Moss Rose Poncho Shawl Cardigan is a best-seller on Amazon for good reason: Its asymmetric design is extremely flattering, it’s made of a soft cashmere-like material, and it’s available in 38 colors, all of which are reversible. And the hybrid cover-up is incredibly versatile. Customer photos prove that it looks just as amazing styled over jeans and a turtleneck as it does belted over a midi dress with knee-high boots, while customer reviews back up its cozy factor.

This blanket scarf drapes elegantly and the material feels warm, soft and comfortable,” one shopper commented. Another customer excitedly wrote: “This shawl is so soft, with lots of material to wrap yourself in. And also elegant and stylish…I use it to stay warm in my office, but it can also be used to wrap yourself cozily on a couch for a family movie night! Love it for sure!” And yet another highlighted how good it is for travel: “I keep in my carry-on bag and use it on airplanes. I love it.”

It happens to be on sale for just $23 right now, meaning you can treat yourself to a few of your favorite colors or gift it to all of your stylish loved ones for the holidays without breaking the bank. At such an amazing price, this is one piece you won’t want to miss out on.

Buy It! Moss Rose Poncho Shawl Cardigan, $23.79 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.