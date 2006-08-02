More Celebrity Auctions! Bid on Cher Castoffs

If Tori Spelling‘s cast-offs aren’t your cup of tea, but you’ve always dreamt of shopping at Cher’s garage sale, start saving up! On October 3, a selection of 700 pieces of Cher’s clothing, wardbrobe, and even her Hummer, will be going up on the auction block. For many fashion fans, the centerpieces of the auction will be costumes (like the one at left) from “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour” and a Bob Mackie dress that she wore to the 1998 Oscars. According to Cher, “a nice percentage” of the sale’s proceeds will benefit the Cher Charitable Foundation, but the real reason she decided to auction everything off from her house was that she wanted to redecorate! That’s what we call spring cleaning!