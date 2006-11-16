More 80's Nostalgia: Wayfarers Make a Comeback

Like all things Eighties — leotards, t-shirts, haircuts — the iconic Ray Ban Wayfarers are back. C’mon, you remember them on a young Tom Cruise in Risky Business, don’t you? As shot by legendary rock photographer Mick Rock, the glasses get a modern spin on contemporary rockers like Brandon Flowers of the Killers. And don’t be surprised if you see Mischa Barton and Molly Sims in the iconic glasses sometime soon — they are just a couple of the stars expected at tonight’s launch party in NYC. If you can’t wait for the new frames to hit the market in January, pick up the classics on sale now.