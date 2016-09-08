We Tried It: I Got Styled by the Kardashians’ and Jenners’ Stylist Monica Rose

What It Is: A styling session with Monica Rose, who styles It Girls such as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Chanel Iman and more

Who Tried It: Sharon Clott Kanter, Deputy Style Director

Why I Tried It: Why wouldn’t I?! The L.A.-based celebrity stylist was in New York City for the opening of SIX:02, the trend-driven women’s shop-in-shop that lives inside Foot Locker’s new Herald Square flagship. For the event, Rose actually created street style looks she’s known to create for Jenner, Hadid and more on a few editors — so I jumped at the opportunity to get some advice from the hottest stylist on the planet (and for the chance to feel like a KarJenner for a hot sec).

Level of Difficulty: 0.5 — Bumping this up to half a point simply for logistical reasons because it’s hell on earth to travel to Herald Square on a weekday at 5 p.m. (as those who live in and have been to NYC can understand).

The Experience: Straight-up bliss. Monica Rose knows her stuff. The way the session worked was really easy: I toured the new space and picked out a few of my favorite items. (I chose a green Adidas bomber jacket, Adidas cropped white tee and a shiny pair of Koral leggings.) I then brought them to Monica, and told her “Make me Kendall,” and she went on to mix and match the pieces to create a whole new Jenner-inspired look.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI

After looking me up and down, she advised me to keep everything, add a pair of giant sunglasses and finish the look with Nike Flyknit kicks. “I love all of this color contrast,” she told me. “I love the proportions. You look like Olivia Newton John meets Kendall Jenner. I’m so into it!” I fliped out (on the inside) with excitement.

The Verdict: As I suspected, getting styled by Monica Rose is a really rad experience. She easily applies her sexy, cool aesthetic to anyone and everyone, despite what you look like to start (for the record, I showed up in a very anti-Kendall/Kylie/Gigi look in a conservative LBD and modest heels). By the end of our little on-on-one, she had left me with these major tips:

1. Try cropping a crop top: “Don’t be afraid to crop your crop tops even more,” said Rose. “I feel like it balances everything. I probably would do a black sports bra and a tee over and cut the T-shirt or tie it in a knot in the back; that’s what I would do for my clients.” 2. Skip the logos: “For me personally, I’m not really big on a logo,” she said. “But I don’t mind it, if someone likes it.” 3. Pick cool leggings. “I think it’s have fun with your leggings right now,” she said. “It’s all the rage and the trend. Look for ones with cool details.”

Before I left, I listened to Rose’s advice and switched out the Adidas cropped tee for a non-logo-covered Koral top. And as I stepped on the escalator that led me to reality again, someone told me, “You look like a pop star not an editor.” I was like, that’s the most extreme compliment I have ever received, and even if it’s so far from the truth, it was a delightful to hear it for even a second!

Too bad as soon as I walked out onto 34th Street, that all went away in a heartbeat, as I was nearly run over by an MTA bus before using my new Monica Rose-chosen Nikes to haul my ass into a cab heading for home.