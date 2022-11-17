Louis Vuitton Boxing Gloves, Lots of Prada and a Custom Birkin — Inside Mona Kattan's Luxury Closet

There are luxury closets, and then there's Mona Kattan's luxury closet.

The global president of Huda Beauty — which she co-founded alongside her sisters Huda and Alya Kattan — has decadent collections of shoes, fragrances, jewelry, handbags and everything else a fashion-lover could ever want, all inside her expertly organized closet.

As a big fan of bright colors, Kattan's closet is an array of beautiful things to look at, and as part of The Luxury Closet's new campaign all about celebrity closets, we're doing just that. Kattan took PEOPLE inside her wardrobe to show off some of her favorite pieces, including a very "blingy" Prada bag that she recently purchased, her favorite Hermès Birkin and so much more.

Plus, she shares some secrets about how she stores her collections and how she keeps everything organized.

Courtesy The Luxury Closet

We see a lot of rainbow in your closet! How do you approach organizing it — is it all color coded?

"I like to categorize by type of clothing and then color code. Makes it so much easier to put together a look, especially when I am packing for a trip!"

Do you keep it locked?

"Yes."

Tell us about that colorful collection of Crocs! What's the most valuable pair?

"They are the comfiest shoes ever! I literally have a pair of Crocs for every occasion. Rainbow, bedazzled, designer collabs — you name it, I have it! Hmmm, my most valuable pair are my teddy bear themed ones — I love teddy bears so these are super sentimental!"

Who swipes clothes from your closet the most?

"Fortunately, I don't have to worry about that! My sisters and I have very distinct taste in our style and fashion choices — although perfume is a whole other matter!"

How do you store your jewelry?

"I usually keep all of my fine jewelry in a safe."

What was the first luxe purchase you ever made for yourself?

"I still have the pair of '90s Dior sunglasses that I bought when I was a teenager. I am obsessed with sunglasses and probably have about 150 pairs in my collection. After fragrance, I consider sunglasses a staple accessory in my wardrobe, especially when you live in an extremely sunny city like Dubai!"

Are your beauty cabinets just as organized?

"Yes! Although it can be hard to keep up because I love trying out new products so I constantly have to edit or make more room. I am also a big perfume collector so I have over 3,500 fragrances in what I call my "fragrance library," grouped by brand so I can easily find my layers of the day!"

How would you describe your personal style in 3 words?

"It really depends on the day, my mood and what is happening in my ever-changing schedule. Overall I would say glamorous, fun and very extra!"

What's topping your holiday wish list this year?

"Quiet time with my family…and more perfumes, of course!"