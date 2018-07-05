Khloé Kardashian just credited her post-baby body to “good angles,” but the mom to two-month-old True Thompson looked like a Yeezy supermodel at her 4th of July party Wednesday, where she modeled a neon look from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Season 7 collection.

Kardashian took a page out of sister Kim Kardashian West’s spandex style playbook, wearing a highlighter bright tangerine onesie with shorts, futuristic mirrored sunglasses, oversize hoops and Yeezy sneakers for her soirée, posing in front of the mountain backdrop in her backyard. She wore her hair in a half-up high ponytail with textured waves and a full glam makeup look by her go-to pro Hrush Achemyan, who she’s been turning to often now that she has cut ties with longtime makeup artist Joyce Bonelli.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian hosted her Independance Day bash alongside boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s. The epic pool party featured endless festivities for guests — including food from Chef K, alcohol, music, an ice cream cart, hookah, sparklers, and of course, an array of Instagram-worthy pool floats.

Kendall Jenner was one guest in attendance at the party and she made sure to rep her own line, Kendall + Kylie, wearing a skimpy white bikini.

She also shared some behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram of her hostess sister, who was wearing what appeared to be two diamond bands on her ring finger, after she fueled engagement rumors by wearing a large diamond ring a few weeks ago while out with Tristan Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian at her 4th of July Party Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Earlier this week, Kendall posted a photo of her sister lounging poolside in a yellow bikini. Days later, Kardashian, 34, kept it real, crediting her bikini body to “good angles.”

“I’m just seeing that Kendall posted a video of me in a bikini…” Kardashian tweeted on Tuesday. “Thank God she knows her angles LOL cuz I do not look like I did in that video LOL.”

“Laying down is a game changer,” Kardashian added, explaining that her sunbathing time was a rare moment of relaxation. “I had an hour to hang with Kenny while True was napping.”