Molly Sims Is 'Assuming Spring Break Position' in Green String Bikini — See Her Pics!

Molly Sims isn't afraid to show off her bikini bod.

The supermodel, 49, shared a series of photos from her family's vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Tuesday, including some of her rocking a gorgeous green string bikini.

In the first pic, Sims poses in a doorway, modeling her green bikini with her thumbs tucked into the sides of her bottoms and her beachy hair swept back by her sunglasses. The next few photos also showcase the model in her swimsuit, and in one, she's thrown on a matching sarong, white button-up shirt and straw bag.

In another, Sims takes a shot of her long legs with kids playing in an infinity pool overlooking the ocean.

"Assuming spring break position 🌴👙," she wrote alongside the photos. "Let's GOOOO."

Just last month, the actress and model showed off a bunch of her itty-bitty bikinis on a girls' trip with college besties, also to Cabo.

Sims shared an Instagram carousel giving her followers a peek into her glamorous vacation, and the stylish swimwear wardrobe she packed.

Molly Sims. Molly Sims/instagram

The photo dump started with a solo shot of Sims in her hotel room sporting an itty-bitty black bikini, accessorized with layers of necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings. The second photo showed a glimpse at their resort, with teal towels and individualized tote bags for her and all her besties. Photo number three showed a selfie of her and one of her friends, Michelle Carlson, and photo four showed her and another friend, Robyn Casady, posing by the pool.

Sims finished off the carousel with another photo in her black bikini, this time outside, with more poolside pics with her friends, a pic of her in her Zimmerman pool cover-up and a photo of a cocktail with one of her friend's faces printed out and placed on a paper straw.

The star captioned the photo: "Girls trip: activated 🌴🍹👙Celebrating our bestie @michellecarlson02 turning 40 forever!! 😜🔥 Austin meets Los Angeles and a bit of NYC. Vamos!💃🏼"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The star then followed up that post with another carousel showing more snaps of their trip — and of course more bikini photos.

The multi-photo post started with a picture of Sims posing next to one of her old friends. Sims is in a teeny-tiny pink plaid bikini while her bestie, Carlson, is in a plunging red-hot one-piece.

RELATED VIDEO: Irina Shayk Shares Racy Bikini Photos on Instagram: 'Thirst Day'

Sims also included a few group shots in the carousel as well as a series of selfies in various tropical locations showing off her pink bikini.

"Vanderbilt Freshman '91 and still going! 💋🙌🏻💃🏼," she captioned the post.So what's Sims' secret to looking and feeling her best? The mom to 7-year-old daughter Scarlett May and sons Grey Douglas, 5, and Brooks Alan, 10, talks a lot about wellness trends, style, beauty and fitness on her weekly podcast Lipstick on the Rim alongside her best friend Emese Gormley.