Molly Sims Shows Off Her Itty-Bitty Bikini Style on Vacation: 'Girls Trip Activated'

Actress and model shows off her itty-bitty bikinis on girls trip with college besties

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 7, 2023 08:25 PM
Molly Sims Wears Two Teeny-Tiny Bikinis on Vacation
Photo: Molly Sims/instagram

Girls just want to have fun — and wear cute bikinis! Just ask Molly Sims.

On Saturday, the 49-year-old actress, model and mom of three shared an Instagram carousel giving her followers a peek into her glamorous vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and the stylist swimwear wardrobe she packed.

The photo dump tarted with a solo shot of Sims in her hotel room sporting an itty-bitty black bikini, accessorized with layers of necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings. The second photo showed a glimpse at their resort, with teal towels and individualized tote bags for her and all her besties. Photo number three showed a selfie of her and one of her friends, Michelle Carlson, and photo four showed her and another friend, Robyn Casady, posing by the pool.

Sims finished off the carousel with another photo in her black bikini, this time outside, more poolside pics with her friends, a pic of her in her Zimmerman pool cover-up and a photo of a cocktail with one of her friend's faces printed out and placed on a paper straw.

The star captioned the photo: "Girls trip: activated 🌴🍹👙Celebrating our bestie @michellecarlson02 turning 40 forever!! 😜🔥 Austin meets Los Angeles and a bit of NYC. Vamos!💃🏼"

The star then followed up that post with another carousel showing more snaps of their trip — and of courser more bikini photos.

The multi-photo post started with a picture of Sims posing next to one of her old friends. Sims is in a teeny-tiny pink plaid bikini while her bestie, Carlson, is in a plunging red-hot one-piece.

Sims also included a few group shots in the carousel as well as a series of selfies in various tropical locations showing off her pink bikini.

"Vanderbilt Freshman '91 and still going! 💋🙌🏻💃🏼," she captioned the post.

So what's Sims' secret to looking and feeling her best? The mom to 7-year-old daughter Scarlett May and sons Grey Douglas, 5, and Brooks Alan, 10 talks a lot about wellness trends, style, beauty and fitness on her weekly podcast Lipstick on the Rim alongside her best friend Emese Gormley.

