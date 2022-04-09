Allow Molly Sims to Demonstrate That Sky Blue Will Be This Summer's Go-To Swimsuit Color
Summer will be here before we know it, which means it's time to start giving your warm-weather wardrobe some attention. Namely, your swimwear collection — and we're turning to Molly Sims for some style inspiration.
After attending the 2022 Oscar Awards, the multihyphenate jetted off on a tropical vacation with her family for spring break. Lucky for us, she's been sharing vacay updates on social media, from elegant evenings in chic boho-inspired dresses to sitting poolside in the prettiest swimwear. There's one swimsuit in particular that caught not only our eyes, but those of her Instagram followers.
On April 7, Sims shared a carousel of photos wearing a white linen shirt over a stunning blue one-piece from Melissa Odabash. Between its flattering underwire detailing and gorgeous color, people were flooding her comments section with praise for the swimsuit, and we can't help but love it, too.
Buy It! Melissa Odabash Sanremo Sky Rib Swimsuit, $255; us.odabash.com, net-a-porter.com
The soft blue hue reminds us of sunbathing seaside and summer's clear sunny skies. It's also often described as calm and serene, two things we're hoping to find on our next getaway. Stars like Salma Hayek and Sydney Sweeney have also been spotted in similar blue swimsuits, so we're starting to think it's going to be the "it" color for swimwear this year.
Sims' one-piece is cut from premium Italian swim material with ribbed detailing, so it costs a cool $255. But if you want to copy her look for less, we've searched the internet high and low to bring you some similar blue one-pieces. This ruched one-shoulder maillot and this ruffle scoop-back suit both come in a nearly identical color to Sims', and are 41 percent off a J.Crew right now.
Shopping for swimwear online can be tough, so we've also included an option from Summersalt, a brand that's taken over 1.5 million measurements from 10,000 women to ensure the perfect fit for different body types. Customers rave that this tonal blue colorblock one-piece is "cute and flattering" and it's worth what you pay. There's also this budget-friendly option from Amazon that costs just under $20.
Whether you're heading on your own spring break trip or are planning to sit poolside this summer, a blue swimsuit is officially a must.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Melissa Odabash Calabasas Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit, $244–$248; nordstrom.com
Buy It! J.Crew Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece, $69.50 (orig. 118); jcrew.com
Buy It! J.Crew Ruffle Scoopback One-Piece, $69.50 (orig. $118); jcrew.com
Buy It! Good American Lounge One-Piece Swimsuit, $85; goodamerican.com
Buy It! SweatyRocks Crisscross Deep-V One-Piece, $18.99–$36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Summersalt The Wave, $95; summersalt.com
Buy It! Cupshe Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.99; amazon.com
