Molly Sims Shares Her Top Gift Picks for Moms This Holiday Season
The actress, model and mom of three — who recently collaborated with ethical and sustainable clothing and accessory brand Cleobella — reveals her must-haves
Cleobella Dress
"The Molly Dress I designed with Cleobella is perfect for everyday but also you can dress it up with a fun pair of heels and a blazer for nighttime or even a holiday party. You can get a matching one for your little, too!"
Buy It! Cleobella The Molly Dress, $228; cleobella.com
Slip Sleep Mask
"This chic little mask helps me get as much beauty sleep as possible. (As much sleep as I can with 3 babies sleeping next to me, at least!) Not to mention, it also can help prevent wrinkles and fine lines caused by fabric pulling on the skin. I mean, we love a double-duty beauty product."
Buy It! Slip Sleep Mask, $55; sephora.com
Vitruvi Diffuser
"This diffuser looks beautiful in my home, but more importantly, it helps me decompress and feel calm after a long day or when I'm feeling stressed. To be honest, it can be hard to make a diffuser look beautiful, but Vitruvi diffusers are incredibly chic when placed in your home."
Buy It! Vitruvi Diffuser, $119; sephora.com
A Cook Book
"Gwyneth's cookbook changed how I look at mealtime. She gives great ideas for cooking on the go, which is important in our busy family! All her dishes are low in sugar, fat, gluten, and taste great. I also love Kristin's book because she provides healthier versions of our beloved comfort food that are insanely delicious and gluten free as well!"
Buy It! It's All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook by Gwyneth Paltrow, $16.98; amazon.com
Buy It! True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free of Gluten and Refined Sugar: A Gluten Free Cookbook by Kristin Cavallari, $13.98; amazon.com
Ilia Multi-Stick Cheek & Lip
"This product is for those times when you just need an all-in-one. This multi-stick from Ilia is the perfect lip and cheek product and I die for it."
Buy It! Ilia Multi-Stick Cheek & Lip in At Last, $34; sephora.com
Mark & Graham 6-Piece Packing Cube Set
"This is for the mommas that love to travel in style. These cubes will change the way you pack forever! I am completely obsessed because they help to maximize space in my suitcase, I know where everything is, plus they have cute monogrammed details. You know I am a sucker for anything monogrammed."
Buy It! Mark & Graham 6-Piece Packing Cube Set, $79; markandgraham.com
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides
"I add this supplement to all my smoothies and juices. It is absorbed quickly for maximum benefits and helps improve hair, skin, and nails."
Buy It! Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, $43.88; amazon.com
Touchland Power Mist Moisturizing Sanitizer
"I never knew how cool hand sanitizer could be until Touchland came into my life. Not only are they a super chic disinfectant but they are also hydrating! Plus, they have amazing smells like vanilla blossom and blue sandal wood that make me want to keep applying it. I keep it around me 24/7...in the house, car, and my purse. Always important when you have the kids running around!"
Buy It! Touchland Power Mister Moisturizing Sanitizer, $9; ulta.com
