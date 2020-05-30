Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $24 T-Shirt Dress the New 'Summer Uniform'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Comfy, lightweight, and super basic, this t-shirt dress has been crowned the new “summer uniform” by Amazon shoppers.

Reviewers aren’t shy about professing their love for this casual t-shirt dress, calling it “one of the best articles of clothing” on Amazon. One of the retailer’s best-selling pieces in its women’s casual dress section, the simple shift has earned rave reviews from over 2,000 owners who love its super soft fabric, lightweight feel, and loose but flattering fit. And recently, it’s made its way to the top of Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, further proving its popularity.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Molerani Women's Loose T-Shirt Dress, $14.99–$24.99; amazon.com

Offered in classic colors like black and navy as well as fun prints featuring leopard spots and sunflowers, it’s perfect for wearing on its own with sneakers, over a bathing suit with sandals, or dressed up with jewelry and wedge sandals. With just a touch of spandex, the stretchy piece is comfortable enough to wear while lounging around the house, too. Given its versatile look and design, it’s no wonder shoppers call it the “best go-to dress ever.”

“I’m obsessed,” one reviewer wrote. “Best go-to dress in my closet and [it] gets tons of compliments. Worn it a hundred times and still looks great.”

“This is absolutely the best dress I have bought in years,” another chimed in.

“Comfiest dress I've ever owned,” another reviewer wrote. “I wear this around the house, dress it up, and dress it down with boots and cardigan in winter and with strappy sandals and a necklace in summer. I even wear this to bed sometimes — it's so comfy and soft. This is a must have in your closet.”

The short-sleeve dress hits just above the knee on most people, keeping your legs cool unlike some maxi dress styles, which can trap heat. Thanks to its loose and airy fit, the breezy piece offers plenty of breathing room, ensuring you’ll be comfortable on even the hottest summer days, according to owners.

“It is so perfect for the summer and let me tell you, here in south Texas, it is hotter than a chicharron frying in oil!” a reviewer wrote. “It flows and doesn't hug the curves too much, but doesn't make you look bulky if you are curvy like me. You can dress it up with heels and jewelry and also go casual with sandals for the beach. It is so versatile!”