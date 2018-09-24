Models With Three Breasts Walk the Runway at Milan Fashion Week

Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Designers are always pushing boundaries when they debut a new collection on the runway. Designer Giuliano Calza did just that when he sent a few models down the catwalk with prosthetic third breast for his GCDS Spring 2019 show.

The Italian label, which stands for God Can’t Destroy Streetwear, had the models sporting tiny neon bralettes each had a fake third breast implanted in between their other two at the center of their chest.

Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Each model’s small top was strategically cropped to reveal a significant amount of underboob that showed off the three breasts lined side-by-side.

Social media commenters speculated that the look was inspired by a scene from the 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger film Total Recall when a similar-looking three-breasted prostitute flashed her chest at the actor’s character.

Calza, who founded the line in 2015, opened up about the inspiration behind the eye-catching collection to WWD. “We’re a young group here — we’re all under 30 — and I wanted to talk to people our age about the future and get them thinking about plastics, water shortage and the environment,” he said. “Full sustainability is impossible, and I wanted this show to be a wake-up call.”

This isn’t the first time designers have taken liberties morphing the human body on the runway. Last season, Gucci sent models down the runway holding decapitated heads.