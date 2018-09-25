Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

One of the most viral moments of Fashion Month came from the trendy Italian streetwear brand GCDS, when creative director Giuliano Calza sent models down the runway wearing a prosthetic third breast that was styled in a tiny underboob-revealing crop top.

Many online thought it was a nod to the three-breasted woman from the 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger film Total Recall. But they were only half-right. Calza actually had a bigger vision behind the look, which is now an Internet sensation.

Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

“When I started thinking of this show, I personally wanted to talk about contemporary topics such as the future of the environment, pollution and others that my generation should start thinking about,” Calza, who turns 30 this year, tells PEOPLE.

“Two years ago my mum had a breast cancer and it was such a wake up call — what’s [the] future going to be about? So I put all my strength into offering an imaginary world where I could express myself,” says Calza. “Three breasts is not only a Total Recall homage but also a political statement, in a moment where culture and art need more feeding than ever, three breasts might be useful.”

Calza founded the brand GCDS, which stands for God Can’t Destroy Streetwear, in 2015 with his brother Giordano Calza, who serves as CEO.

The rest of the Spring 2019 collection featured wearable sporty looks with button-down ensembles, reimagined track suits and thanks to his Pokémon collaboration, there were a lot of the franchise’s famous characters throughout the line.

In an interview with WWD Calza further explained the inspiration behind the collection. “We’re a young group here — we’re all under 30 — and I wanted to talk to people our age about the future and get them thinking about plastics, water shortage and the environment,” he said. “Full sustainability is impossible, and I wanted this show to be a wake-up call.”