Model Nina Agdal on NYFW Nerves, Doing Her Own Glam and Becoming 'Family' with Christie Brinkley

Image zoom Madison Mcgaw/BFA.com

With six Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition appearances and multiple Victoria’s Secret cameos under her belt, Nina Agdal is practically a New York Fashion Week veteran — so these days, she even does her own hair and make-up for events!

“I used to always just get hair and makeup [done] but it’s actually kind of fun to do your own thing,” the 27-year-old model told PEOPLE at the Uniqlo U Fall/Winter 2019 preview and LifeWear magazine launch on Thursday night. “I appreciate the artists doing their job but sometimes it’s really fun to do your own thing. When you’re done you’re like, ‘Yeah, I did that!’”

Agdal also likes to keep things simple when it comes to her style (even at star-studded fashion events!) For Thursday night’s Uniqlo preview, she paired the brand’s white trousers with a matching oversized cardigan. Adgal synched her waist with a brown belt for a comfy, cool look: “This is the simplest look ever, but you can dress it up and dress it down however you want,” she tells PEOPLE of the head-to-toe Uniqlo outfit. “I love that.”

Image zoom Nina Agdal and Coco Rocha helped celebrate the Uniqlo and Lifewear magazine launch Madison Mcgaw/BFA.com

Despite her easy-breezy approach to hair, makeup and fashion, the Maxim covergirl admits she “definitely” gets nervous for major red carpets and still battles moments of insecurity.

“I’m very insecure about my boobs,” she says. “I have a weird thing with cleavage dresses because I have actual boobs. I’ve always been very insecure about that because it wasn’t accepted for a long time in the industry.”

“Even now to this day, if I put on a sexy dress, I have to push myself to go out the door in it because I’m so used to not showing it,” Agdal adds.

So instead, the star opts for clothes that make her feel just as good as she looks.

Image zoom Madison Mcgaw/BFA.com

Her best style advice? “Don’t let the clothes wear you; You have to wear the clothes,” she tells PEOPLE. “So if you don’t feel comfortable — even if it’s a fashion statement — don’t push yourself too far. It’s just going to show in your entire presence.”

She adds that the best piece of advice she’s ever gotten about working in the fashion industry is to “stay humble.” But she didn’t hear it from Christie Brinkley (even though she’s been dating the legendary supermodel’s son Jack Brinkley Cook for two years).

Image zoom Jack Brinkley-Cook and Nina Agdal

“If I have a question regarding my career or regarding something I’m doing, I’ll ask her,” Agdal says. “But she’s kind of just family. We talk about family stuff and real life things. Not so much about modeling.”

“It’s cool. I’ve been in that circle with Jack for more than 2 years now so we don’t really talk about work that much.

Agdal, who previously Leonardo DiCaprio, opened up about her relationship with Christie during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year.

“It’s actually really, really good. Me and Christie are super cool,” Agdal explained. “She’s one of the most, you know, the smartest woman and one of the most beautiful women. I like get surprised, I walk out of the door in the Hamptons at 10 a.m. and she looks 10 times better than I do at all times. She’s an incredible woman. She’s so sweet.”