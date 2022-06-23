Niece Waidhofer was found dead in her home in Houston, Texas last month after a family member requested a welfare check

Model Niece Waidhofer Died by Suicide at 31 After 'Long Battle with Mental Health Issues'

Niece Waidhofer, a model and social media influencer, has died by suicide at age 31.

Waidhofer's family confirmed the news on Thursday to TMZ, saying, "Sadly, Niece took her own life after a long battle with mental health issues."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The model was discovered in her home in Houston, Texas after law enforcement completed a welfare check requested by a "concerned family member" last month, TMZ reported.

"She was very open with her followers about her struggles, even wanting to help followers who also suffered," her family told the outlet.

They added that Waidhofer was "more than her struggles."

"She was beautiful and kind, sensitive and funny, creative and talented, generous and compassionate, thoughtful and challenging," her family shared.

They continued, "While it is so very painful to say goodbye, we take comfort knowing she is reunited with her father, her three grandparents, her Uncle Rusty, and her beloved Puff; and that she is now free to be herself and, finally, at peace."

Niece Waidhofer Credit: Niece Waidhofer/Instagram

Prior to her death, Waidhofer removed most of the photos from her Instagram account that had over 4.2 million followers.

With her passing, her family is now establishing a non-profit in her memory named "Peace for Niece," according to TMZ. The non-profit will aim to bring mental health awareness and provide grants for mental illness research.