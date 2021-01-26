Model Maye Musk, 72: 'Say Goodbye' to Anyone Making You Feel Bad About Aging

"You don't need that person in your life," the model and registered dietician-nutritionist added

Maye Musk is keeping it real when it comes to getting older.

While promoting her new memoir A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success and appearing virtually on CBS This Morning on Monday, the 72-year-old model and registered dietician-nutritionist spoke candidly about aging and detailed how unwanted and negative energy surrounding it is not something she — or others — should tolerate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked by co-host Gayle King if she has always embraced her age, Musk began, "Well, my mother never had a problem with age, nobody could tell her she was getting old. She did retire at 96, but before that, she never spoke about wrinkles or getting old or anything — she was just always positive and learning, educating herself."

"And I guess that's a good example," she continued. "And then, as I say, as I got into my 60s, people were talking about aging and being scared of aging, and I'm saying, 'Why are you scared of aging?'" she added. "I mean, for example, when you turn 50, women are scared of losing their jobs. But then men become CEOs and presidents, so what's that about?"

"We need to change that around. And if somebody's making you feel bad about your age, just say goodbye," Musk added. "You don't need that person in your life."

Image zoom Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Musk has been open about the discrimination she has faced due to her age over the years, but told the Daily Mail in 2016 that she attributes her later-in-life skyrocketing success to ditching hair dye and embracing her natural, icy gray hair.

"When I was younger, I was mousey brown and started putting in highlights with each child," the author — who is also Elon Musk's mother — told the outlet. "By the time I had my third baby, I was pretty much a blonde and I stayed that way until I was in my late 50s. I thought, 'I'm really tired of this and I'm going to see what's underneath even if I never work again.' So I grew it out white."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Maye Musk walking in the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2020 Fashion Show | Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

But instead of losing jobs, just the opposite happened. Work started pouring in, signaling a rising trend in the fashion and beauty industry that embraces more mature models.

"I'll continue working as long as people want to hire me," Musk added. "I have no plans to retire. When I go to shoots, the young models are excited to see me. It proves they can have long and successful careers, too."

RELATED VIDEO: I'm More Than My Age

Still, Musk believes there is work to be done, including in fashion runway shows.

Back in 2019, the Covergirl model caught up with PEOPLE on The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards red carpet, where she spoke out about inclusion and diversity in fashion.

Musk said that she has yet to work with big-name designers like Chanel and Gucci, even though she's been modeling for over 50 years and recently became a fashion It-girl.

"I don't think they've had older models in their shows," she told PEOPLE at the time. "That has to change!"