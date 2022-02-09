Lottie Moss referenced HBO's Euphoria as she told fans she was recently admitted into treatment

Model Lottie Moss Reveals She Has Checked Into Rehab, Saying 'I Took Euphoria Too Literally'

Model Lottie Moss has shared that she checked into rehab, referencing popular HBO show Euphoria.

In a recent TikTok video Moss, 24, the sister of fellow model Kate Moss, 48, mouths the words to Labrinth's "Mount Everest". She wrote at the top of the clip, "When everyone's glamourizing droog taking but you're literally in r3h4b".

Lottie wrote the caption, "I think I took euphoria too literally u guys 😑"

She did not share what she was being treated for or how long she will be receiving in-patient treatment.

A representative for Lottie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lottie's father Peter Moss told The Sun, that his daughter is doing "just fine".

The model has previously been candid about her struggles with anxiety and using substances to self-medicate.

In April 2020, Lottie shared on Instagram she was feeling much happier after "struggled a lot in the last few years with myself and anxiety and other things."

"My struggles have caused me to act out of character and ultimately I think I was becoming a person that I didn't really like which is why I numbed myself with substances and put myself down through neglect of my mental health and my general health, going down that road made it very hard for me to get out," she wrote.

"I was surrounding myself with people who were a similar mental state to me and I can see now that was not helping, Manifest good things and good things will comeback! I'm ready to be better for my family friends and for me! and I hope others take this time to self reflect and figure out who and where you want to be in life."

Lottie's TikToks discussing going to rehab and referencing Euphoria come as the HBO show came under fire by Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.), which alleged in a statement shared with NBC that the series glorifies "drug use, addiction, anonymous sex [and] violence."

Zendaya, 25, who plays Rue Bennett, a high school student struggling with drug addiction, defended the series, telling Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Sunday, "Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing. If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain."

She continued, "And maybe feel like they're not the only one going through or dealing with what they're dealing with."

The actress — who also serves as an executive producer on the series — further argued that her character shows that there is hope for recovery.

"It's really important that there's light at the end of the tunnel for her, because I think she has a lot of beauty inside of her," she said of Rue. "Whether or not she quite sees that yet, is her own thing."