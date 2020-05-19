Model Josephine Skriver Postpones 'Magical Wedding' to Musician Alex DeLeon amid Coronavirus

The supermodel got engaged to Alex DeLeon, who performs under the name Bohnes, in November 2018

Like many brides around the world, the novel coronavirus has impacted Josephine Skriver’s wedding plans — she told PEOPLE exclusively that her upcoming nuptials to boyfriend Alex DeLeon have been postponed — but the supermodel says, “we’re just happy that our family and friends are happy and healthy” amid the pandemic.

“It was a tough decision to make,” Skriver, 27, admits, explaining, “When you wait for a moment your entire life and then have to postpone, it’s never easy. We debated it for weeks, trying everything we could to make it work. at the end of the day the safety of our friends and family was the most important.”

After getting engaged to the musician (who performs under the name Bohnes) under the Northern Lights in Finland on Nov. 23, 2018, Skriver opened up about the proposal on Instagram, saying, "I have never been more sure about anything in my life."

Still, she is confident that waiting a little bit longer is the right thing to do, given the unprecedented circumstances: “People around the world are going through so much worse than a wedding postponement,” Skriver says. “It would be selfish of us to complain.”

The supermodel won’t give away too many details just yet, but hints that the upcoming wedding will be "magical" and says not much has changed aside from the actual date.

“I’m excited it’s already rolled out and ready to get set up," she adds. "I think the one year move-back will give me time to really enjoy the process more. It was a lot more stressful than i thought and I’m excited to use this time to make it even more special.”

Skriver explained that the process on her wedding dress design was also delayed, another factor in her decision to wait.

"The fabric for my dress actually got stuck in production because of COVID, so I wasn't even sure we could make it in time and wasn’t even ready to fully try it on," she shares. "I'm sure So many brides are dealing with the same thing and I feel for Then more than ever!

As for a court-house wedding or a newly popular quarantine ceremony (in which couples exchange vows in front of a small group while practicing safe social distancing), the supermodel and DeLeon would rather wait to celebrate with friends and family.

“We have been together for so long we basically feel married already so waiting another year is turning out to be okay for us,” she explains. “It’s less about “getting married” and more about celebrating our love with the people we love the most.”

For now, the Nashville-based couple are making the most of the extra time inside during quarantine — Skriver says her future husband has "created some of the best art of his career" over the past few months, and she has been adapting to at-home photoshoots.

"It’s been a lot of fun," the supermodel says of modeling during the pandemic. "It’s actually taught me a lot because now I have to be my own team. Hair, makeup, lighting, and directing — I am on my own for the most part."

The only thing she is not in charge of? Photography. Luckily, she's stuck inside with a multi-talented artist who's "really good behind the camera."