Josephine Skriver Marries Musician Alexander DeLeon in Mexico — See Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress

The model wore a breathtaking bespoke Alberta Ferretti gown to marry her longtime love — and PEOPLE has an inside look at the gorgeous photos

On April 3, model Josephine Skriver and her longtime boyfriend, singer songwriter Alexander DeLeon — who is best know by the stage name Bohnes — tied the knot at the exclusive Acre Baja resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. And the couple, who has been together for close to a decade, were totally in sync with their wedding day style.

"In general, we wanted a natural wedding," Skriver, a recognizable face in the fashion industry who has walked catwalks across the globe, held the title of Victoria's Secret Angel and founded the athleisure brand Joja, tells PEOPLE. "With our love of tequila, Mexico, and friendship we felt like Acre in Cabo would be the perfect place to spend the best day of our lives. We really wanted timeless and natural, surrounded by family, palm trees and agave!"

Skriver, 28, perfectly matched the ethereal and tropical vibes of the Cabo San Lucas venue, walking down the lush, grassy "aisle" — which was adorned by gorgeous white flowers and featured an arch by Los Cabos-based floral designer Cristina Gonzalez — wearing a custom lace Alberta Ferretti dress and classic jewelry by Logan Holowell. For his part, Leon, 33, wore a custom David August tuxedo featuring a crisp white jacket. Later at the reception, Skriver changed into a dress designed by Danielle Guizio.

The bridesmaids (Victoria's Secret models Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio and Kelsey Merritt included) complemented the couple and the tropical setting in satin sage green gown by Show Me Your Mumu.

Officiated by one of the couple's best friends Sam Miller, the ceremony was filled with jokes about the couple and their shared "love for travel, football, and books," Skriver told Vogue in an interview.

"We felt overwhelmingly loved and emotional," she added. "Alexander couldn't hold back his tears. Standing in front of the love of your life and hearing the words 'I do' come back at you is the best feeling in the world."

The couple collaborated with wedding planner Bonnie Chase of Bliss Events to plan their dream wedding weekend, which kicked off Friday night with a beach sunset welcome party complete with fireworks and a performance by singer Miguel.

Alongside the couple's closest family and friends, attendees included Zedd (who DJ'd at the after party), Joakim Noah, Chris Kirkpatrick, Hot Chelle Rae's Ryan Follese and Nash Overstreet, and NSYNC's Joey Fatone, who surprisingly joined groom and his mother in their slow dance during the afterparty, Skriver tells Vogue.

For her bridal beauty, Skriver kept it minimal yet chic with a sleek bun topped with a sweeping vail styled by Glenn Ellis and natural makeup done by artist Leah Darcy.

As magical as it was, Skriver admitted to Vogue that the wedding has been a long time coming.

"It was the third time we tried to get married because of the pandemic and the ecstatic feelings now that we were finally able to do it after recent times were the greatest imaginable," she shared.

The couple, who started dating in 2013, announced their engagement under the Northern Lights in 2018.