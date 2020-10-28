The couple announced in September that they're expecting their first child together

Model Jessica Hart Got Engaged to Boyfriend James Kirkham at Her Baby Shower: 'We're on Cloud 9'

She said yes!

Model Jessica Hart was in for a major surprise at her beachside baby shower when her boyfriend, race car driver James Kirkham with whom she's expecting her first child, stopped by to ask for her hand in marriage.

"What a day ! My beautiful sister threw me a baby shower on the weekend and my BEST FRIEND, baby daddy and the equally beautiful @jameskirkham came and PROPOSED to me in front of all my friends," the Victoria's Secret model, 34, captioned a series of photos from the day shared on her Instagram.

"It was so so special! We’re on cloud 9 over here. I was really blown away and super surprised. I had NO idea," Hart continued. "Thank you to all of you that were there and made it so special. I love you all ❤️ (I said YES)."

After Kirkham got down on one knee, the couple was photographed sharing a kiss in front of the ocean as the sun set in the background. In another photo, the newly-engaged pair smiled wide as Hart held up her engagement ring on her left hand to the camera.

Then Hart's friends and family snapped a few photos together, which the model also shared on her Instagram feed.

Hart announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September by posting a selfie holding up a positive pregnancy test.

"I WOKE UP LIKE THIS 😬 Thanks to @firstresponsepregnancy I was able to confirm (twice😉) that @jameskirkham and I are officially PREGNANT," she wrote. "We’re so super duper excited about this awesome news, especially at this time and amongst the mainly bleak news out there. What a blessing. We’re so unbelievably grateful and happy!"

The baby on the way will be the first for Hart and second for Kirkham, who is already dad to 6½-year-old daughter Wren.

"I just can't believe I'm finally going to be a mother! I cannot wait," Hart told PEOPLE exclusively. "I feel like this is what I've always meant to be!"

She also revealed the sex of her first child on the way, a daughter, exclusively to PEOPLE, sharing a video of the moment she and Kirkham found out.

Channeling the dad-to-be's high-adrenaline career, Hart and Kirkham had a loved one take the envelope containing the baby's sex and place the corresponding colored powder (pink for a girl or blue for a boy) in the path of a car's tires.

The couple couldn't contain their excitement as a pink cloud rose around them, cheering and celebrating with those gathered for the occasion and sharing a big hug.