Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dead at 27, Christian Siriano Says 'One of My Muses and Always Will Be'

'He inspired me and I will love him forever," Christian Siriano said as he remembered model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death

By
Published on January 23, 2023 07:09 PM
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 10: Jeremy Ruehlemann walks in Nick Graham S/S 2019 Collection during NYFW Men's July 2018 at Cadillac House on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Photo: Sean Zanni/getty

Model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27.

Christian Siriano mourned the model in a touching Instagram post on Sunday. He shared a series of photos of him and Ruehlemann together, as well as some of Ruehlemann's most memorable modeling moments.

"I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," Siriano captioned the post. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what."

He went on to state that Ruehlemann "was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."

"I'm sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him," wrote the fashion designer. "Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please."

Ruehlemann's cause of death has not been made public.

Celebrity makeup artist also Hung Vanngo mourned Ruehlemann's death on Instagram.

He wrote alongside two images of the late model that he is "Heartbroken by the news of my dear friend @Ruehlemann's passing."

He added, "He made such a large impact on everyone he met. In this industry you meet a lot of people, but he was one of those people that even if you met him once he would have a part of your heart forever. My Team and I love and cherish the time we had working with him. A true friend, you will be loved and remembered forever. RIP Jeremy 💔"

Stylist Luis Rodriguez posted snaps that he had just taken of Ruehlemann over the weekend, saluting him as " A FAB model and sweet man."

RELATED VIDEO: Regina King Honors Late Son Ian Alexander Jr., 1 Year After His Death: 'My Guiding Light'

In his final Instagram post — Ruehlemann who previously modeled for Perry Ellis and Superdry and appeared in GQ and Playhaus Magazine — shared a behind-the-scenes snap of a photo shoot with Tommy Hilfiger.

"bts with Tommy," he captioned a shirtless image with a clothing rack in the background.

In the comment section, Hilfiger's younger brother Andy Hilfiger wrote, "So sorry 🙏🙏"

Representation for Ruehlemann did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10074278i) David Crosby poses for a portrait to promote the film "David Crosby: Remember My Name" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah 2019 Sundance Film Festival - "David Crosby: Remember My Name" Portrait Session, Park City, USA - 26 Jan 2019
Brian Wilson, James Taylor John Mayer and More Pay Tribute to Late David Crosby: 'Unbelievable Talent'
Regina King and her son, Ian Alexander
Regina King Honors Late Son Ian Alexander Jr., 1 Year After His Death: 'My Guiding Light'
Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Homme Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images); Harry Brant attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell Remembers Godson Harry Brant 2 Years After His Death: 'I Think of You Today'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: La Toya Jackson attends Gladys Knight's 75th birthday party on October 20, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Lisa Marie Presley attends the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
LaToya Jackson Pays Tribute to Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: 'We Miss You'
11/8/97 Los Angeles, CA. Supermodels Helena ChristEnsen and Tatjana Patitz taping a public service announcement for "A Very Special Christmas 3" compilation album.
The Fashion World Pays Tribute to Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Following Her Death at 56
Portrait of English guitarist Jeff Beck, United States, circa 1972. (Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns)
Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and More Stars React to Guitarist Jeff Beck's Death: He 'Was on Another Planet'
Willie Aames; Adam Rich
Willie Aames Says 'I'm Gutted' After 'Eight Is Enough' Costar Adam Rich's Death: 'My Only Little Brother'
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart Pays Tribute to Late Brother Bob: 'Two of My Best Mates Gone Within Just a Few Months'
Vivienne Westwood
Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Following Her Death at 81
Earth, Wind, & Fire
Earth, Wind and Fire Drummer Fred White Dead at 67: 'Drumming with the Angels'
(Original Caption) Miami, Florida: Head and shoulders portrait of the New York Cosmos soccer sensation Pele standing on the field in New York Cosmos uniform. The crowd can be seen in the background.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Joe Biden, Jon Stewart, More Pay Tribute to Late Brazilian Soccer Legend Pelé
Stephen tWitch Boss
Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Burke and More Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Eric Fleishman arrives at the 13th Annual Celebrity Sweat ESPYS after party on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Celebrity Trainer Eric Fleishman Dead at 53: 'Beacon of Light, Hope, and Love'
JoJo Siwa, Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Friends from 'DWTS' and 'SYTYCD' Honor Him: 'Forever the World's Dance Dad'
WESTWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Original Power Rangers Austin St. John, Walter Jones, Jason David Frank and David Yost at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Power Rangers" held on March 22, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Jason David Frank's 'Power Rangers' Costar Walter Jones Pays Tribute After His Death at 49: 'Rest in Power'
Stars Pay Tribute Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie
Sheryl Crow, Bette Midler, Diane Warren and More Pay Tribute to the Late Christine McVie