Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dead at 27, Christian Siriano Says 'One of My Muses and Always Will Be'

Model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27.

Christian Siriano mourned the model in a touching Instagram post on Sunday. He shared a series of photos of him and Ruehlemann together, as well as some of Ruehlemann's most memorable modeling moments.

"I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," Siriano captioned the post. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what."

He went on to state that Ruehlemann "was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."

"I'm sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him," wrote the fashion designer. "Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please."

Ruehlemann's cause of death has not been made public.

Celebrity makeup artist also Hung Vanngo mourned Ruehlemann's death on Instagram.

He wrote alongside two images of the late model that he is "Heartbroken by the news of my dear friend @Ruehlemann's passing."

He added, "He made such a large impact on everyone he met. In this industry you meet a lot of people, but he was one of those people that even if you met him once he would have a part of your heart forever. My Team and I love and cherish the time we had working with him. A true friend, you will be loved and remembered forever. RIP Jeremy 💔"

Stylist Luis Rodriguez posted snaps that he had just taken of Ruehlemann over the weekend, saluting him as " A FAB model and sweet man."

In his final Instagram post — Ruehlemann who previously modeled for Perry Ellis and Superdry and appeared in GQ and Playhaus Magazine — shared a behind-the-scenes snap of a photo shoot with Tommy Hilfiger.

"bts with Tommy," he captioned a shirtless image with a clothing rack in the background.

In the comment section, Hilfiger's younger brother Andy Hilfiger wrote, "So sorry 🙏🙏"

Representation for Ruehlemann did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.