Model Jasmine Sanders Dresses as Pamela Anderson in 'Barb Wire' at Star's Documentary Premiere

Jasmine Sanders paid tribute to Pamela Anderson by channeling one the actress' most bombshell silver-screen moments ever.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of Pamela, a love story on Monday, the model hit the red carpet in a sultry all-black look inspired by the 1996 sci-fi film, Barb Wire, in which Anderson plays its titular superhero.

Sanders, who's also known as "Golden Barbie," donned a high-cut strapless latex bodysuit with matching gloves. She teamed the sexy one-piece with sheer tights and thigh-high leather boots.

The 31-year-old also nailed the hair and makeup. She rocked blonde curly locks with bangs and tons of volume, a temporary chain-link tattoo on one of her arms and heavily-lined smokey eye makeup.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In Barb Wire, directed by David Hogan, Anderson, 55, wears a strapless leather catsuit with a plunging neckline as well as matching gloves and boots.

Sanders had a mini fangirl moment on the carpet, held at Netflix's Tudum Theater, as she watched Anderson – who herself recreated her famous Baywatch swimsuit look in a Naeem Khan red gown for the event – pose for photos.

"So iconic," wrote Sanders on her Instagram Story.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Channeling a style icon takes confidence, which Sanders has plenty of.

"I think the biggest thing that I've probably learned, now being in my 30s, is to just give myself grace and compliment myself," she told PEOPLE in August while talking about her Victoria's Secret campaign with fellow model Justine Skye.

She learned her way to self-confidence from the best: her mom, who helped her fully embrace compliments that come her way.

Yet, Sanders makes sure to hype others up too. "Give as many compliments as you can to women out there and talk up a girl's outfit and do all of those things because we also need to give each other power," added Sanders.

"Pushing each other and speaking up when we see another woman really doing her thing. I think life is really hard in general so just allowing yourself grace."