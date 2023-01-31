Model Jasmine Sanders Dresses as Pamela Anderson in 'Barb Wire' at Star's Documentary Premiere

Jasmine Sanders hit the Los Angeles premiere of Pamela, a love story in a latex bodysuit and gloves inspired by Anderson's 1996 Barb Wire character

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 02:08 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jasmine Sanders attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); CANNES FESTIVAL: PAMELA ANDERSON (Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty

Jasmine Sanders paid tribute to Pamela Anderson by channeling one the actress' most bombshell silver-screen moments ever.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of Pamela, a love story on Monday, the model hit the red carpet in a sultry all-black look inspired by the 1996 sci-fi film, Barb Wire, in which Anderson plays its titular superhero.

Sanders, who's also known as "Golden Barbie," donned a high-cut strapless latex bodysuit with matching gloves. She teamed the sexy one-piece with sheer tights and thigh-high leather boots.

The 31-year-old also nailed the hair and makeup. She rocked blonde curly locks with bangs and tons of volume, a temporary chain-link tattoo on one of her arms and heavily-lined smokey eye makeup.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jasmine Sanders attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In Barb Wire, directed by David Hogan, Anderson, 55, wears a strapless leather catsuit with a plunging neckline as well as matching gloves and boots.

Sanders had a mini fangirl moment on the carpet, held at Netflix's Tudum Theater, as she watched Anderson – who herself recreated her famous Baywatch swimsuit look in a Naeem Khan red gown for the event – pose for photos.

"So iconic," wrote Sanders on her Instagram Story.

Jasmine Sanders attends "The Son" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Channeling a style icon takes confidence, which Sanders has plenty of.

"I think the biggest thing that I've probably learned, now being in my 30s, is to just give myself grace and compliment myself," she told PEOPLE in August while talking about her Victoria's Secret campaign with fellow model Justine Skye.

She learned her way to self-confidence from the best: her mom, who helped her fully embrace compliments that come her way.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Yet, Sanders makes sure to hype others up too. "Give as many compliments as you can to women out there and talk up a girl's outfit and do all of those things because we also need to give each other power," added Sanders.

"Pushing each other and speaking up when we see another woman really doing her thing. I think life is really hard in general so just allowing yourself grace."

Related Articles
Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere; Pamela Anderson Baywatch - 1989-2001
Pamela Anderson Channels Iconic 'Baywatch' Look in Slinky, Red Tank Gown at Her Documentary Premiere
Beyonce
Beyoncé's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Pamela Anderson attends the "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France.
Pamela Anderson Pays Tribute to Her Iconic Fluffy Pink Hat with an Even Bigger Feathery White Hat
Doja Cat Iconic Looks
Doja Cat's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Hailey Bieber
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Kylie Jenner Best Fashion Moments
Kylie Jenner's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Sheer Dress and More Than 25 Carats of Diamonds at Critics Choice Awards
Christina Applegate attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Christina Applegate Rocks 'Dead to Me' Mani and Matching Shoes with Daughter at Critics Choice Awards
Emily Ratajkowski fragrance interview Credit to Viktor & Rolf
Emily Ratajkowski Joins Viktor & Rolf as Face of Flowerbomb — Reveals Her Favorite Scent on a Man
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Janelle Monáe, Julia Roberts, Julia Garner
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Megan Fox, Pamela Anderson
Megan Fox Channels Pamela Anderson in a Feathery Pink Bucket Hat and Barely There Bra Top
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years