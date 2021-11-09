Heiress Ivy Getty Gets Married in an 'Incredibly Personal' Broken Glass Haute Couture Gown

Model and artist Ivy Getty, the great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, always knew her dream wedding gown had to be designed by John Galliano.

The 26-year-old socialite and heir to the Getty family oil fortune grew up in the family's San Francisco mansion and remembers always seeing her late grandmother Ann Getty (the wife of Gordon Getty, 87), wearing Galliano's designs.

"After my grandmother's passing — she was really more like a mother to me — I felt this connection to John. I knew I wanted him to create the dress for my wedding. My aunt Vanessa, who I am very close to, was connected to him through a friend, and here we are," Ivy told Vogue.

For her wedding to photographer Tobias Engel at City Hall in San Francisco, Ivy and Galliano worked together to create an "incredibly personal" broken glass Maison Margiela Haute Couture gown.

"We just understood each other. From growing up around his designs and knowing them so well, I felt like I already knew him, but this whole experience allowed me to get to know a new part of him," Ivy told Vogue. "The entire process was incredibly personal, which allowed us to get even closer. The feelings [that came along with] creating my wedding dress never got old, I am still pinching myself."

Ivy Getty Wedding Ivy Love Getty and Tobias Alexander Engel | Credit: Jose Villa

Mostly discussing the design together over Zoom, Galliano crafted a unique four-layer gown featuring reflecting broken glass pieces across Ivy's bodice. "The bottom layer is a full corset matched to Ivy's skin tone with slightly padded hips to give that smaller waist. The second layer is a tulle dress cut on the bias. The third layer is a white tulle dress, which creates a kind of 'filtrage'. And the final layer is a mirror fragment dress, which isn't fitted but hangs like a tunic from the shoulders," Galliano, the creative director of Maison Margiela, told Vogue.

"Through the cracked mirror, you see the form of the body," Galliano continued. "A big percentage of the dress is real mirror, but because she has to walk in it, we created a substance that would evoke real mirror but weigh considerably less. The fragments are linked together with wire, like jewelry. Finally, we pulled beige bias-cut leather strings through the fragments to give the texture a cooler look. I didn't want it to look too precious."

Ivy Getty Wedding Ivy Love Getty, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Tobias Alexander Engel | Credit: Jose Villa

Ivy honored her grandmother, who passed away in 2020, with her engagement ring. Her new husband Engel proposed with a sapphire engagement ring that has Ivy's grandmother's diamonds placed around the center stone.

The bride also wore a custom embroidered veil designed by Galliano that "embodies the people and moments that got me to this day," featuring walnuts that represented her grandmother who "grew up on a walnut farm" and guitars to honor her father, John Gilbert Getty who died in 2020 at age 52, who was a musician.

"Not physically having two of the most important people in my life with me on my wedding day is extremely hard, but through John's vision and creativity, he was easily able to bring their presence to life," Ivy said.

Ivy Getty Wedding Ivy Love Getty, Tobias Alexander Engel and wedding party | Credit: Jose Villa

On her wedding day, Ivy was surrounded by her bridal party (including maid-of-honor Anya Taylor-Joy) all dressed in dusty gray gowns also designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela Haute Couture.

"Normally, I don't do bridesmaids' dresses because bridal gowns alone take up so much of my time," Galliano said. "But as I was so bewitched by Ivy and her stories of these women she had grown up with — her bridesmaids — made an exception."

Taylor-Joy shared a loving tribute of her social media, calling her pal the "most beautiful bride." "My baby girl got married yesterday. Being by your side all these years and your maid of honour has been nothing short of a privilege and your existence, nothing short of a miracle," she wrote on Monday alongside a series of snaps from the pre-wedding festivities.

"I am so PROUD of the woman you've become. If you're ever in any doubt- I have loved you and will love you, forever," Taylor-Joy added. "CONGRATULATIONS LIL SPICE MONKEY! You truly were the most beautiful bride 💋♥️👯‍♀️."