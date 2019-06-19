Hunter McGrady borrowed a little inspiration from Meghan Markle for her wedding day.

The body-positive model worked with Watters Bridal to create two custom gowns, both of which she kept hidden from her husband Brian Keys, until she walked down the aisle at Eden Gardens in Moorpark, California on Sunday.

“For me, being plus-sized, it was really hard for me to find any kind of wedding dress that I felt like myself in,” says McGrady, 26, who was previously named Sports Illustrated‘s Rookie of the Year in their Swimsuit Issue. “I’m not ashamed of my body, and I wanted something that was really tight-fitting and shows off my curves.”

For her wedding ceremony, McGrady — who chose Lina Mourey and Styling by Melissa for her makeup and hair — worked with Watters to create a “very sexy, lace, beautiful, romantic” dress and topped off her look with a veil by Daphne Newman and earrings by Hearts on Fire.

She and Keys, 43 — a creative director at a pharmaceutical ad agency — exchanged custom vows and rings by Foundry Fine Jewelry.

Then for the reception (coordinated by Velvet Alley Events and captured by Shutter and Sound), she slipped into a Markle-inspired gown that was “kind of an ode to her Stella McCartney wedding [reception] dress” so she could dance the night away with Keys as Tyler Varnell spun tunes.

“I saw nothing like that available for plus-sized, and I remember seeing her wedding and thinking, ‘This dress stellar!'” recalls McGrady, who also tapped Watters to create dresses for her mom, bridesmaids and 8-year-old stepdaughter.

McGrady pulled together her wedding to Keys without a planner, and kept their overall theme “ethereal, romantic and very wispy,” she says. “Everything is flowy and nothing is uptight.”

For her florals (by Unique Floral Design), the star chose “creams, whites champagnes and tiny, tiny pops of blush” along with dark greenery and canister-type decor with candles. She also featured vintage furniture by Sundrop Vintage, stationary by Minted and linens by Nüage Designs.

At the reception, the couple served custom cocktails — a vodka lemonade called “Cali” for McGrady and a Maker’s Mark concoction called “Philly” for Keys — and comfort food like grilled cheese sliders, chicken, mashed potatoes and more by Command Performance Catering.