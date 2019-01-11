Benefit Cosmetics, known for its bestselling Hoola Bronzer, Porefessional Primer and They're Real! Mascara, is pushing to make beauty industry a more inclusive and diverse world.

In Ireland, Benefit tapped 20-year-old Irish model with Down’s syndrome, Kate Grant, as the face of the campaign for the new Roller Liner

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate’s mom, Deidre, opened about her daughter’s boundary-breaking success and passion for modeling in an interview with Metro. “She is paving the way for people coming behind her,” Deidre said.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

“Kate is aware of that and wants to spread awareness about inclusion for people with disabilities and that is what she has done from the very start,” she added. “She is aware that she is able to do that in a way some of her friends cannot. She is using her voice for them.”

“We discovered Kate by chance in the summer of 2018 when we saw a Facebook video about her journey to becoming a model,” a representative for Benefit Ireland told The Daily Mail.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best-Selling Beauty Products at QVC

The representative said the team “instantly fell in love with” Kate and her “infectious” energy confirmed she was the perfect partner for the cosmetics company. “We were captivated by her incredible zest for life and determination. She embodied everything we stand for as a brand so we knew we had to find a way to work with her,” the rep said.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

“We’re truly honored that Kate was able to join us, and we hope her involvement goes someway to showing that beauty and makeup shots can absolutely feature people from all walks of life,” the rep added. “The beauty industry is changing and we love that people like Kate are leading the way.”

Kate made headlines in Aug. 2018 when she became the first woman with Down’s syndrome to win an international beauty pageant: Teen Ultimate Beauty Of The World.

After her historic win, Kate told Mirror UK, “I was in shock. My family were all in the audience, ­crying and cheering. My dream has come true. And that dream is to get a chance to inspire young people who have Down’s ­syndrome and other special needs to believe in themselves.”