Male Model Dies After Collapsing on Catwalk During Brazil São Paulo Fashion Week

Brazilian model Tales Soares tragically died after collapsing on the runway during fashion brand Ocksa’s runway show at Brazil São Paulo Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old model, who goes by Tales Cotta professionally, appeared to trip and fell face first as he completed his walk down the runway.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Initially audience members seemed to think Soares’ collapse was part of the show, but as models looked on horrified and paramedics rushed out onto the runway, the situation turned serious.

A social media video that captured the scene showed the model walking to the end of the catwalk, staggering, tripping and then falling down.

“We’re sorry for his loss and send our deepest condolences to Tales’ family,” the show’s organizers said in a statement obtained by BBC News. They added that they are giving “all necessary assistance at this sad time.”

Tales Soares/Instagram

Soares was described as always exhibiting “exemplary behavior” by his management company, Base Management, in a tribute to him on Instagram.

“We emphasize that Tales never presented or complained about health problems,” the statement read. “He maintained a healthy died (he was vegetarian), did not illicit substances and was in full conditions to participate in the [show].”

The statement added: “We await the medical report and ask for respect at this time of deep sadness. We are providing all assistance to the family and friends of Tales Cotta, who will be forever in our hearts and memory.”

No official cause of death has been shared with the public at this time.