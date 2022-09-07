Model Daisy Lowe Engaged to Boyfriend Jordan Saul: 'I Am Officially Your Fiancée'

Daisy Lowe is now a bride-to-be!

The English model, 33, announced Wednesday she is engaged to boyfriend Jordan Saul, alongside an Instagram photo of the pair sharing a sweet kiss.

"We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM," she captioned the snap. "I said f— yes… i am officially your fiancée & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️."

Lowe's friends sent their well wishes to the couple in the post's comment section. British singer Alexandra Burke shared, "Congratulations my darling you deserve the world!!! 😍😍😍😍😍," while fellow model Lily Cole replied with several heart emojis.

Lowe — who is the daughter of Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe — celebrated her two-year anniversary with Saul, who is a real estate developer, in June.

"2 years of you @jordanjaysaul. I'm a few days late because we were having too much fun… to say I'm grateful for you is the biggest understatement," she shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple posing together. "Two years in & it feels like twenty…"

She added, "Thank you for being my favourite adventure everyday."

Saul also shared a sweet social media tribute to Lowe in honor of Valentine's Day this year.

"My favourite human, My funny Valentine. I love you 🖤🖤🖤," he wrote alongside a collection of photos of his love.

In January, Rossdale celebrated Lowe's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post that included a shot of him alongside his daughter as well as his three sons — whom he shares with ex Gwen Stefani — Apollo Bowie Flynn, 8, Zuma Nesta Rock, 14, and Kingston James McGregor, 16.

"Happy birthday @daisylowe what a joy you are -and we're so happy to have you here with us on your birth day - the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister. we love you so much and we are in awe of you ❤️ enjoy this night and celebrate this year ahead. all our love," Rossdale shared at the time.

Lowe also reposted an Instagram Story from her younger brother Kingston, in which he shared a picture of his sister celebrating at dinner. "Happy birthday big sis love u ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote.

"So special to be with you," she replied, tagging Kingston and Zuma as well as her dad.