One model quite literally stomped down the runway yesterday, with a walk that caught Anna Wintour‘s attention!

During the Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday, Leon Dome (singed to the modeling agency, Tomorrow Is Another Day) wore a belted leather coat, a nautical neck scarf, black knee-high boots and a structured cadet hat. But it wasn’t the John Galliano-designed look that captured audience member’s attention — it was Dome’s dramatic strut that stole the show.

Fashion influencer Aimee Song (seated front row, catty corner from Wintour, 69) shared two videos of Dome on her Instagram Stories. The first showed Dome turning his head to stare directly at audience members, while the second caught the Vogue editor-in-chief giggling at his bizarre runway walk.

“Anna approves,” Song wrote on the Instagram Story.

Actress January Jones posted the meme-able moment on Instagram with the caption, “How I walk out of a room when someone says I can’t do something.. @maisonmargiela@thelovemagazine.” And reality star Lisa Rinna also shared the video, writing “Clearly my spirit animal.”

Dome’s aggressive walk played well with the rest of Galliano’s Maison Margiela show, as most designs seemed to be World War I and II-inspired. Aside from cadet hats, the collection also included nurse aprons, army jackets, military green and cargo material.

Meanwhile at Paris Fashion Week, Jennifer Lawerence and Julianne Moore had a Hunger Games reunion at a different star-studded show: Christian Dior’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection on Tuesday night.

The two were photographed greeting each other with a kiss on the cheek and a hug as they prepared for the fashion show to begin.

Lawrence, 29, wore a black floor-length skirt, a black crop top, a black leather jacket, a gold layered necklace and a pearl necklace.

Moore, 58, opted for an orange-colored floor-length dress, which she paired with black open-toed booties and a black purse.