Catherine McNeil Marries Basketball Player Miles Plumlee in a Striking and Risqué Wedding Gown

'I love you, you deserve this moment,' the model's ex-fiancée Ruby Rose said after the Australian model tied the knot Thursday in a New York courthouse wedding

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 09:21 PM
Catherine McNeil weds
Photo: Catherine McNeil/instagram

Australian model Catherine McNeil is married!

On Thursday, McNeil wed basketball player Miles Plumlee in a private New York courthouse ceremony wearing a daring white gown by Monot that celebrated her extensive tattoo collection with peek-a-boo cutouts and a dramatic double slit skirt.

The 33-year-old model accessorized the look by wearing a slicked-back ponytail and strappy black heels. With the wedding attire, she opted to wear no veil and minimal jewelry, allowing the dress, which also features big white bows, to do the talking.

Her husband, 34, when for a more traditional look, wearing a black suit, a white button-down shirt, and a tan-colored tie.

McNeil gushed about the nuptials and shared a sweet video on Instagram of the ceremony during which she gently wiped a tear from her face as she and Plumlee said their vows.

In another video, the newlyweds shared a kiss outside of the courthouse.

She captioned the sweet post, "Mr and mrs plumlee 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻by far the happiest day of my life!!! Thank you to everyone that made this possible 🤍 love you all 🥰😘😘😘😘😘."

Shortly after sharing the intimate moments from their wedding, she and her new husband received support from various famous friends, including her ex-fiancée actress Ruby Rose.

Rose, 36, commented, "Gosh I'm crying from joy. I love you, you deserve this moment, and this forever X."

Thursday's nuptials come after the couple went Instagram official in Sept. 2019 and announced their engagement in June of last year. For the announcement, the couple shared a series of romantic snaps that showed them embracing one another as McNeil's engagement ring was beautifully displayed.

Catherine McNeil weds
Catherine McNeil/instagram

"Of course I said YES 💍🤍🤍🤍🤍 @milesplumlee I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together 🥰 thank you for the pics @raeganglazner," proclaimed McNeil in the caption of the post.

During an interview for the October cover of Vogue Australia, she explained that she and Plumlee first met through mutual friends after she visited New York City.

"I think we moved in [together] within like a week. He was trying to keep me there," revealed McNeil to the fashion outlet. "He is just the most loving, gentle soul. Like, he's a big gentle giant. He's so caring. I mean, I could go on for hours about how much I love him but I'll keep it at that."

The beautiful gown McNeil married Plumlee in also has its own unique story.

Pop singer Normani most recently wore the Monot design in a red version as she attended the brand's Spring-Summer '23 Show. It is also a favorite among many of McNeil's modeling industry peers.

Gisele Bündchen rocked the white dress in a photoshoot for Forbes Brasil in June of last year. Marlo Hampton used it to ring in the new year and radiated with confidence as she posed in the dress in a Jan. 1 Instagram video, writing, "2023 = more flights, good health & building my empire ✈️💰."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lori Harvey opted to wear the gown for a more business-centered affair, wearing the dress to the launch party for her skin-care brand, SKN by LH, in Oct. 2021.

The Monot Spring 2022 White Cut Out Bow Dress retails for $1,295.

Related Articles
Alix Earle
Who Is Alix Earle? All About the Viral TikTok Sensation
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged
All the Details on Natalie Joy's Gorgeous Engagement Ring from 'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall
Paula Abdul Smash + Tess collection
Paula Abdul Launches Empowering 15-Piece Athleisure Collection with Smash + Tess: 'A Labor of Love'
Margot Robbie attends the UK Premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon"
Margot Robbie Dazzles in Dramatic Red Valentino Gown at 'Babylon' Premiere in London
Kim Kardashian Has Fun with Filters in Insta Story
Kim Kardashian Transforms into Tattooed Lady Using Phone Filter
Rihanna is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign https://www.instagram.com/p/CnVi_eqgNV2/?hl=en
Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Kendall Jenner is seen on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Kendall Jenner Wore a Vintage Windbreaker to Pilates, and Now Everyone on the Internet Seemingly Wants One, Too
Linda Evangelista Rollout
'90s Models: Where Are They Now?
jessie james decker, eric decker
Jessie James Decker Launches Kittenish Basics Collection — and Models with Husband Eric in Sexy Shoot
Remi Bader Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2022
Remi Bader Opens Up About Meeting New Boyfriend on Dating App, Jokes 'He's Obsessed with Me'
Joy Behar’s View Co-Hosts Mock Her Blazer: ‘Didn’t You Sell Me Some Sneakers at Foot Locker?’
Joy Behar's 'View' Co-Hosts Mock Her Blazer: 'Didn't You Sell Me Some Sneakers at Foot Locker?'
Tatjana Patitz walks the runway at the Etro Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 fashion show at Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on February 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy.
Tatjana Patitz's Cause of Death at 56 Confirmed by Agent
Ginny & Georgia
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2 Style Decoded: From Ginny's Emo Evolution to Georgia's Wedding Dress
Emma D'Arcy, lily james, julia garner
Here Are All the Hair Changes You Might Have Missed on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet
11/8/97 Los Angeles, CA. Supermodels Helena ChristEnsen and Tatjana Patitz taping a public service announcement for "A Very Special Christmas 3" compilation album.
The Fashion World Pays Tribute to Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Following Her Death at 56
Kate Hudson attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere
Kate Hudson Brings Her Nipple Covers 'Everywhere': 'I Don't Like Bras'