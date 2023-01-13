Catherine McNeil Marries Basketball Player Miles Plumlee in a Striking and Risqué Wedding Gown

Australian model Catherine McNeil is married!

On Thursday, McNeil wed basketball player Miles Plumlee in a private New York courthouse ceremony wearing a daring white gown by Monot that celebrated her extensive tattoo collection with peek-a-boo cutouts and a dramatic double slit skirt.

The 33-year-old model accessorized the look by wearing a slicked-back ponytail and strappy black heels. With the wedding attire, she opted to wear no veil and minimal jewelry, allowing the dress, which also features big white bows, to do the talking.

Her husband, 34, when for a more traditional look, wearing a black suit, a white button-down shirt, and a tan-colored tie.

McNeil gushed about the nuptials and shared a sweet video on Instagram of the ceremony during which she gently wiped a tear from her face as she and Plumlee said their vows.

In another video, the newlyweds shared a kiss outside of the courthouse.

She captioned the sweet post, "Mr and mrs plumlee 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻by far the happiest day of my life!!! Thank you to everyone that made this possible 🤍 love you all 🥰😘😘😘😘😘."

Shortly after sharing the intimate moments from their wedding, she and her new husband received support from various famous friends, including her ex-fiancée actress Ruby Rose.

Rose, 36, commented, "Gosh I'm crying from joy. I love you, you deserve this moment, and this forever X."

Thursday's nuptials come after the couple went Instagram official in Sept. 2019 and announced their engagement in June of last year. For the announcement, the couple shared a series of romantic snaps that showed them embracing one another as McNeil's engagement ring was beautifully displayed.

Catherine McNeil/instagram

"Of course I said YES 💍🤍🤍🤍🤍 @milesplumlee I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together 🥰 thank you for the pics @raeganglazner," proclaimed McNeil in the caption of the post.

During an interview for the October cover of Vogue Australia, she explained that she and Plumlee first met through mutual friends after she visited New York City.

"I think we moved in [together] within like a week. He was trying to keep me there," revealed McNeil to the fashion outlet. "He is just the most loving, gentle soul. Like, he's a big gentle giant. He's so caring. I mean, I could go on for hours about how much I love him but I'll keep it at that."

The beautiful gown McNeil married Plumlee in also has its own unique story.

Pop singer Normani most recently wore the Monot design in a red version as she attended the brand's Spring-Summer '23 Show. It is also a favorite among many of McNeil's modeling industry peers.

Gisele Bündchen rocked the white dress in a photoshoot for Forbes Brasil in June of last year. Marlo Hampton used it to ring in the new year and radiated with confidence as she posed in the dress in a Jan. 1 Instagram video, writing, "2023 = more flights, good health & building my empire ✈️💰."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lori Harvey opted to wear the gown for a more business-centered affair, wearing the dress to the launch party for her skin-care brand, SKN by LH, in Oct. 2021.

The Monot Spring 2022 White Cut Out Bow Dress retails for $1,295.